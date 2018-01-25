Briana Renee Not Returning to Little Women: LA Amid 'Draining' Divorce Battle

Briana Renee‘s Little Women: LA days are over.

The reality star, who is in the middle of a divorce battle with estranged husband Matt Grundhoffer, will not be returning to the Lifetime series, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“Briana decided to leave the show after filming the holiday special during season six of Little Women: LA — that was her last time on set,” the source says.

“She wants to focus on her health, her children and her music,” the source adds. “The divorce process is draining her and she wants to stay off the radar and not have to adhere to a demanding shoot schedule.”

Renee, 35, recently filed for divorce from Grundhoffer after three years of marriage. The pair, who shares 19-month-old son Maverick Jax, married on April 19, 2015 and separated last fall. She is also mother to an 8-year-old daughter, Leiana, with her ex-husband Leif Manson, and Grundhoffer has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Briana Renee/Instagram

She cited irreconcilable differences in her filing and is seeking child and spousal support, reports TMZ, who was first to break the news.

PEOPLE also confirmed that Renee filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Grundhoffer, 41, in December, alleging verbal abuse and death threats, as well as alleging that he made disturbing and explicit sexual proposals to another woman. The judge granted Renee the restraining order, ordering Grundhoffer to stay 100 yards away from Renee and their son. She has also been awarded full custody of Maverick for the time being.

Little Women: LA returns March 21 for its seventh season, which is currently in production, on Lifetime.