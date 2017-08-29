Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Tells Her Baby's Father 'You've Already Let Me Down' as He Decides to Move Away

The situation is getting more complicated for Briana DeJesus.

On Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus struggled with her ex Luis as he revealed to her that he was looking to move further away from her and their unborn baby — after she assumed he’d move closer to help raise Stella.

Tension thickened between the two at DeJesus’ ultrasound appointment when she realized he was planning on moving about 30 minutes away.

“If I tell you I’m going to be there, I’ll be there,” Luis said, attempting to assure DeJesus that he would be present in their child’s life.

“We’ll see what happens,” she said.

DeJesus spoke to her friend Shirley, to whom she admitted her deepest fears of being a single parent of two children.

“He said from the beginning, ‘I’m going to move closer to you,’ ” DeJesus said. “In my head I’m thinking, Well, if we’re going to co-parent, then at least he’ll be closer to help me out.”

“That’s the same thing that happened with Devoin [her daughter, Nova’s, father],” she continued. “I ended up doing everything by myself. I’m going to have a conversation with [Luis], like, ‘Listen, if we’re going to do this separately you need to get your own s—. You need to get your own f—— everything.’ ”

When DeJesus spoke to Luis, she relayed how overwhelmed she was feeling as her due date drew near.

“I just feel stressed out knowing that we’re not going to be together and knowing that adoption is off the table, knowing that I’m going to have another baby, being a single mom,” she said. “I’m stressed.”

Despite her ex’s assurances that he would be there to help her with raising their daughter, DeJesus reminded him that she had heard it before.

“I hear the same thing from Devoin,” she said. “It’s hard to take your word because you’ve already let me down. This kid deserves a father but if you’re not going to show effort, if you’re not going to try, this kid will be brought up in the situation that Nova is in.”

Last week, DeJesus ruled out adoption after Luis refused that option.

“He’s going to do the bare minimum because he wants to keep this baby,” she told her sister Brittany, referring to Luis’ need to provide for her and their baby in order for him to keep his parental rights.

“I’m mentally preparing to keep this baby,” she admitted. “I’m just trying to do the best that I can.”

During Monday’s episode, Kailyn Lowry dropped her order of protection against ex-husband Javi Marroquin, allowing them to both attend their son Lincoln’s first soccer practice together. Leah Messer expressed her worry about daughter Alli’s breathing problems. Jenelle Evans and her fiancé David Eason accused her mother Barbara Evans of planning to drink and drive while with her son Jace. Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer openly talked about having more children, deciding to try after their wedding reception.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.