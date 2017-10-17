Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Newborn Daughter Stella Diagnosed with a Heart Condition

Briana DeJesus‘ newborn daughter Stella has been diagnosed with a potentially dangerous heart issue, it was revealed on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

The MTV star, 23, took her daughter to the emergency room after discovering Stella was struggling to breathe and looked blue around her hands and feet.

There doctors diagnosed Stella with ventricular septal defect, a heart condition that DeJesus said has caused her daughter to have three holes in her heart.

“Luckily the holes don’t grow, they’re kind of small,” she told her sister, Britney in the episode. “People live their lives with holes in their heart… they’re fine. [The doctor] just wants to keep an eye on it.”

However, Britney did not take the news well, saying, “We never get a break. We never catch a break in this family. Ever.”

No making the situation any easier, DeJesus said Luis, Stella’s father, had not been in contact with her after she texted him to keep him updated on their daughter’s health crisis.

“He hasn’t came to see her since he started trucking school,” DeJesus told her friend Shirley. “I have so much on my plate watching over Stella. Her heart might give up.”

😍 A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

When Luis finally did stop by her apartment, DeJesus told him that there were certain symptoms to look out for, such Stella’s hands and feet turning blue, sweat, or trouble breathing.

Asking him when he would be able to have time to help her care for their daughter, Luis responded that he could only stop by a couple of times that week — something that did not sit too well with DeJesus.

“She needs a father in her life, you know,” she told him. “This is why we kept her. You haven’t done anything for her. You hardly even ask how she’s doing.”

Luis was also confronted by Roxanne, DeJesus mother, who asked him if he was ready to be a father.

“I thought I could handle it, but I was over it,” Luis told her, referring to his duties as a father.

“It just baffles me when you can sit there like a zombie and your daughter is going through so much,” Roxanne said. “You didn’t have the decency to call or check up on your daughter. Meanwhile, she could have had a heart attack.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.