Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Shares Adorable Photo of Her Daughters After Deleting Most Instagram Photos

Briana DeJesus might be trying to wipe her social media slate clean but she’s keeping the two most important people in her life front and center.

The Teen Mom 2 star deleted the majority of photos from her Instagram account before posting a photo of 6-year-old daughter Nova from 3-month-old daughter Stella‘s birth. She also left a photo of the sisters from September on her account.

“❤️ my hot chocolate w/ a hint of marshmallow fluff ❤️,” DeJesus, 23, captioned the photo.

❤️ my hot chocolate w/ a hint of marshmallow fluff ❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Oct 27, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

DeJesus’ profile picture was of her and fellow MTV costar, Javi Marroquin, who told PEOPLE recently that the two were dating.

Marroquin said he and DeJesus “decided to make it official” after the reality show reunited them for a reunion taping last weekend in Los Angeles.

“We are dating,” Marroquin said. “We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush.” DeJesus and MTV did not respond to a request for comment.

Views 👨🏽👸🏽🌆 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY #SCORPION #BAE #CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING #BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA #PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

While this is the first time Marroquin has declared them official, the pair has been hinting that a relationship was brewing between them on social media in several Instagram posts and tweets.

DeJesus shared a cheeky post on Instagram Sunday of her and Marroquin and captioned the image, “Daddy Javi 😜.”

She followed it up a day later with a photo of them together: “Daddy Javi p2.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Says He’s Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus

Marroquin also shared two photos of the pair on Instagram.

“Views 👨🏽👸🏽🌆,” he captioned a photo of duo standing side-by-side in front of a city skyline.

“I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY#SCORPION #BAE#CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING#BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA#PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB,” he wrote in a second post.

The reality stars both have children from separate relationships. DeJesus, 23, shares Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Marroquin shares 3-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, who also stars on Teen Mom 2. He has a close relationship with his former-stepson, Isaac, from Lowry’s previous relationship with Jo Rivera.