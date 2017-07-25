Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Contemplates Putting Her Baby Up for Adoption Following Boyfriend's Cheating

Briana DeJesus faced several difficulties during her pregnancy with daughter Stella.

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up to her mother and sister on Monday night’s episode about her boyfriend Luis’ cheating, saying she spent three hours on the phone with the women he had an affair with.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” DeJesus admitted, crying. “He was telling her that he’s only with me because he wants to be there for the baby.”

DeJesus spoke privately to Luis, telling him she was no longer interested in carrying on a relationship with him or moving in together.

“I definitely f—– up,” he told her. “I was stupid, it was childish. I can’t go back. If I could, I would. I legit want us to be together and to go on with the plans we’ve had all this time.”

Despite his apologies, DeJesus said she couldn’t afford to take the risk of getting back together with him, telling him she had to think about what was best for her and her daughter, Nova.

“I can’t be with you. I’ve been through so much that I know what I want, and this is not it,” she said. “I don’t want to feel obligated to do anything because of this baby.”

“You don’t feel one bit that we should try this over again?” Luis asked her.

“I don’t trust you, and I know myself. I’m going to eat myself alive thinking you’re out doing stuff,” she said. “And I don’t want to live with you in a toxic environment with me not trusting you. And Nova’s around, and it’s not fair to her.”

“Being pregnant with Nova was hard,” she continued. “And I’m not going to go through the same thing.”

As well as not wanting to be a single mother to a second child, DeJesus admitted to Luis that she didn’t have an interest in co-parenting with him, believing that her baby deserved a whole family.

“I’ve been down this route,” she said, referencing her previous relationship to Nova’s father, Devoin. “I don’t want to go through it again.”

“How do you feel about adoption?” she asked. “This may sound wrong, but if you was to leave, and not be around, I’m stuck with these two kids. It’s not fair to girls because they don’t have that decision to just walk out. You guys do.”

Luis was blatantly against any idea of placing their daughter up for adoption, saying, “That’s not happening. So, you can end that conversation right there. I don’t know how you even think about that.”

Meanwhile, Leah Messer embarked on a new chapter in her life by enrolling in college and beginning her studies. New mom Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer adjusted to a household of four with new addition Watson Cole. Jenelle Evans went to court with ex Nathan Griffith to adjust their custody for son Kaiser. Kailyn Lowry teased pregnancy rumors after complaining to a friend about her ill health.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.