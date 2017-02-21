Brenda Buttner’s Colleagues Say They’re ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Death of the Fox News Host

Friends and colleagues of Brenda Buttner, the Fox News personality who died at age 55 after a battle with cancer, are honoring the former Bulls and Bears host with heartfelt tributes and messages.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto was the first to memorialize his longtime colleague when he announced her death on his show, Your World, on Monday evening.

“She took stock of life much more than any stock in life. It’s what separated her from everyone else in this business. Not just dollars, you see, Brenda had depth,” Cavuto said. “Let it be known that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart. Her heart, her spirit. She democratized dollars and just made sense.”

He concluded, “Business journalism is never going to be the same. I just don’t know, now that she’s gone, whether we’ll ever be. Brenda Buttner, gone way too soon at 55.”

Megyn Kelly, who recently left the network for a new gig at NBC, shared her reaction to the news of Buttner’s passing on Twitter.

“So terribly sad to learn about Brenda Buttner,” she wrote. “She was such a beautiful person, in every sense, & was so kind to me. I will miss her.”

Many other colleagues also took to Twitter to share their best memories of Buttner and express their sadness at her passing.

“Godspeed Brenda,” wrote Fox News’ Dagen McDowell. “Words fail to capture all the reasons we love, admire + treasure you so deeply. Heartbroken.”

Buttner graduated with honors from Harvard University with a B.A. in social studies, and went on to become a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, where she graduated with high honors in politics and economics.

She hosted CNBC’s Money Club before joining Fox News in 2000, where she remained until her death.