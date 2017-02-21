Fox News Host Brenda Buttner Dead at 55

Brenda Buttner, host of the Fox News show Bulls and Bears, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 55.
Fox News confirmed her passing to PEOPLE. She is survived by her two daughters.
Buttner’s colleague Neil Cavuto shared a heartfelt tribute to her on his show, Your World.
“She took stock of life much more than any stock in life. It’s what separated her from everyone else in this business. Not just dollars, you see, Brenda had depth,” Cavuto said. “Let it be known that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart. Her heart, her spirit. She democratized dollars and just made sense.”
Concluding, “Business journalism is never going to be the same. I just don’t know, now that she’s gone, whether we’ll ever be. Brenda Buttner, gone way too soon at 55.”
Buttner graduated with honors from Harvard University with a B.A. in social studies and went on to become a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, where she graduated with high honors in politics and economics.