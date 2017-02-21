Fox News Host Brenda Buttner Dead at 55

Brenda Buttner, host of the Fox News show Bulls and Bears, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 55.

Fox News confirmed her passing to PEOPLE. She is survived by her two daughters.

Buttner’s colleague Neil Cavuto shared a heartfelt tribute to her on his show, Your World.

“She took stock of life much more than any stock in life. It’s what separated her from everyone else in this business. Not just dollars, you see, Brenda had depth,” Cavuto said. “Let it be known that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart. Her heart, her spirit. She democratized dollars and just made sense.”

Concluding, “Business journalism is never going to be the same. I just don’t know, now that she’s gone, whether we’ll ever be. Brenda Buttner, gone way too soon at 55.”

Remembering Fox News Channel's Brenda Buttner https://t.co/MGqzDE2Pa0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 20, 2017

Sad news to report… our colleague and my friend Brenda Buttner passed today. She fought cancer heroically. RIP Brenda. We will miss you. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) February 20, 2017

Buttner graduated with honors from Harvard University with a B.A. in social studies and went on to become a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, where she graduated with high honors in politics and economics.