Grimm Actress Bree Turner Files for Divorce from Husband of 10 Years

Maria Pasquini
March 05, 2018 02:13 PM

Former Grimm star Bree Turner has filed for divorce from her husband after 10 years of marriage, according court documents obtained by The Blast.

The 40-year-old actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

According to the documents, Turner requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children, daughter Stella Jean, 7, and son Dean, 5. She also asked for spousal support.

Turner wed Saliman in 2008 at the Casa Del Mar hotel in Santa Monica.

Speaking about the wedding to InStyle, Turner said that the theme of their nuptials “was serendipity.”

“It was fate that our paths crossed in life,” she continued.

