Despite their best efforts, the professionals at Saturday Night Live find themselves laughing right along with us every now and then. It’s such a storied tradition that Andy Samberg and Adam Sandler even sang a song about breaking during the show’s 40th anniversary special.

Although the performers are supposed to avoid it at all costs, getting the giggles during sketches has led to some of the funniest moments in SNL history, and since notorious mid-sketch laugher Jimmy Fallon is returning to host this week, we’re looking back at some of those classic crack-ups.

“Tenement Museum”

Just last week, host Louis C.K. and sketch partner Kate McKinnon couldn’t keep it together while playing immigrant re-enactors at a tenement museum. The comedian’s far-from-accurate Polish accent, which gets worse/better as the bit goes on, seemed to be the source of their amusement.

“Debbie Downer: Happiest Place on Earth?”

A trip to Disneyland was the magnum opus of Rachel Dratch’s hilarious Debbie Downer character. All the actors in the sketch, from guest Lindsay Lohan to vet Amy Poehler, fell victim to Debbie’s laugh-inducing pessimism in this 2004 episode.

“Matt Foley: Van Down by the River”

Chris Farley’s genius overwhelmed David Spade and guest Christina Applegate, who played the teenage recipients of a (de)motivational speech, courtesy of his over-caffeinated speaker. The debut of Foley’s hysterical character, who rants about the dangers of ending up housed in a “van down by the river,” has ended up being one of the series’ most iconic sketches ever.

“Jeffrey’s”

Playing ultra trendy and supremely mean retail workers, Sean Hayes and Fallon lost all signs of composure when Will Ferrell made his entrance in the 2001 bit. Even Ferrell struggled to maintain a straight face as he took a call on the world’s tiniest cell phone.

“Close Encounter”

McKinnon, Cecily Strong and host Ryan Gosling played alien abductees in a 2015 scene that was destined for greatness. McKinnon’s “Miss Rafferty” had quite a different extraterrestrial experience than her fellow civilians, and as her recount gets increasingly absurd, everyone, including the actress, struggles to hide their smiles.

“Kissing Family: Brecken Brings His Boyfriend Home”

Fred Armisen in particular was reduced to laughs in this 2014 Vogelcheck sketch, which also included Kristen Wiig, host Paul Rudd, Andy Samberg, Taran Killam, Bill Hader, Kate McKinnon and Maya Rudolph — all of whom exchange saliva over the course of the bit.

“Weekend Update: Stefon Returns”

Stefon got the giggle fits when he made a “Weekend Update” return in 2014, and it was nowhere near the first time he broke while playing everyone’s favorite city correspondent.

“Dr. Beaman’s Office”

Trust SNL to make a misplaced baby something to laugh about. Molly Shannon and Chris Parnell played the unlucky parents opposite Ferrell’s crazed doctor in the absurd 2000 sketch, during which the actress laughed like no mother would in such a situation.

“The Californians/Buh-Bye”

The Californians returned with an all-star cast for the 2015 SNL 40th anniversary special. As the drama unfolds between the family and their staff, Wiig, Armisen, Hader and the rest of the crew nearly start laughing with the audience.

“Love-ahs in the Hot Tub”

Love-ahs Roger and Virginia (Ferrell and Dratch) are joined in their resort hot tub by lone traveler Dave (Fallon) and friend Barbara (Drew Barrymore). Fallon was (naturally) the first to break character as the affectionate couple attempts to find Dave a “love-ah” of his own, but soon the entire group let the laughs slip.

“Weekend Update: Garth and Kat: Mother’s Day”

Wiig and Armisen clearly got amused while playing the beloved, chronically unprepared musical duo in 2013, especially when their instruments entered the picture.

“New Girlfriend”

Jason Sudeikis and Fred Armisen played a man and his very sensitive new girlfriend meeting the all-important friend group. By the time his foot was in the guacamole, Armisen and Aidy Bryant were visibly starting to break. Vanessa Bayer also finds herself at the mercy of Regine’s (Armisen) wild antics.