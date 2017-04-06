Throwback Bravo: Remembering the Real Housewives with a Song in Their Hearts — and Hits on the Charts

What better way to celebrate #ThrowbackThursday than with the dulcet tones of Bravolebrities?

Diving into all things Real Housewives and beyond, the new online series Throwback Bravo — hosted by network head Andy Cohen‘s own assistant Daryn Carp — will launch short and sweet episodes every Thursday.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive debut of the show’s premiere installment, Carp looks back at the high and low notes from the Housewives’ (and even one Househusband’s) musical ventures.

While everybody knows that Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss is a hitmaker with a Grammy to her name (not to mention bragging rights for bringing Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s “Don’t Be Tardy” into the world), Throwback Bravo reminds even the most ardent Housewives fan of such old chestnuts as Simon Van Kempen‘s “I Am Real,” Zolciak-Biermann’s lesser-known “Google Me” and the Sonja Morgan cabarlesque performance that rendered her RHONY star Ramona Singer momentarily speechless.

And while we agree former Countess Luann (de Lesseps) D’Agostino‘s “Money Can’t Buy You Class” jumpsuit was on point, Housewives students dedicated to extracurricular research should definitely hold off Googling Zolciak-Biermann in favor of hitting play on her “Chic C’est La Vie” Moroccan remix.

Check out the rest of the “Gone with the Wind Fabulous” entries in the video above.

Throwback Bravo kicks off its initial 10-episode run, with new episodes premiering every Thursday, on BravoTV.com.