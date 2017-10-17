Brandi Redmond Claims Cary Deuber Had an Affair with Now-Husband Mark When He Was Still Married

Rumors that Cary Duber’s relationship to now-husband Mark Deuber began as a workplace affair while he was married to another woman have long been spread by Cary’s rivals on The Real Housewives of Dallas, many pointing to the fact that the couple have worked together for years (Mark as a plastic surgeon and Cary as his operating assistant and registered nurse) and wed not long after his divorce.

But while Cary and Mark have maintained they didn’t cheat, Monday’s episode saw accusations surface — this time from Cary’s close confidante Brandi Redmond.

“I’ve been protecting Cary for a long time, but I found out that Cary was the nanny while [Mark] was married,” Redmond confessed to viewers. “She was the nanny and the nurse, but she needed more work, so Mark hired her to do both. It’s a little obvious that they had an affair. If something went on with my family like that, that bitch would have some problems.”

She added: “I’ve been nothing but good to Cary, but if she wants to assassinate my character, then let’s talk about yours, Cary.”

Redmond’s claims came in the wake of a heated battle she and Cary got into while on vacation in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Cary denied saying that Redmond’s “Mommy Makeover” plastic surgeon had previously killed people on the operating table.

Cary was so fed up, she later told Kameron Westcott she was having a hard time being friends with Redmond and mutual pal Stephanie Hollman.”Their behavior towards me has been awful,” Cary said. “I can’t be friends with them!”

That didn’t sit well with Redmond when it got back to her. “I’m not going to sit here and be called a liar over and over again,” Redmond told Hollman. “I’ve done nothing but protect her when we both know she was a nanny for Mark and his wife.”

Hollman wanted to give Cary the benefit of the doubt.

“I have a really good relationship with [Cary],” Hollman explained. “If she says I’m not her friend, it pisses me off, but I don’t want to get there unless she says it. I’m not picking sides. I want to sit down and talk to her about it, because I don’t know why she would ever say she would not be our friend.”

Hollman got her chance at Redmond’s holiday party, where the two confronted Cary in a heated discussion alongside Westcott, fellow Housewife LeeAnne Locken and former Housewife Tiffany Hendra.

Cary once again denied ever making that comment about Redmond’s doctor but explained that she was frustrated with the way Redmond and Hollman were antagonizing Westcott with a sex toy they had brought on vacation as a joke.

Locken wasn’t buying it.

“When Brandi brought the dildo out and poked Kameron on the foot, you leaned back and you laughed,” she told Cary. “And then I walked off the boat, you’re crying and you said, ‘I’m going to be so embarrassed when my stepson sees that big dido and it’s going to have to deal with it and it’s going to be embarrassing.’ ”

That may have been “100 percent true,” according to Cary, but even after being confronted with the hypocrisy of appearing in a naked photoshoot on the show, Cary maintained that her comments came from a place of love and not hate.

“I just want you to know that everything I’ve done with you guys, I’ve done from the bottom of my heart and it’s been nothing but because I care about you girls,” she told Redmond and Hollman.

That’s when Redmond brought up her accusation.

“It’s like you teeter totter with the friendship,” Redmond told Cary. “You’ve called me a f—— liar. I’ve been a very very good friend to you. I’ve done nothing but protect you. And I know for a fact that you were the f—— nanny.”

Cary wasn’t happy to hear that.

“Wow, going with the kids. I love those children like they’re my own and they’re angels,” she said of her step-kids, Mark’s 20-year-old son Gary and 16-year-old daughter Lara, before storming off. “I feel like I need to go. I’m f—— out of here.”

She may not have gotten a chance to defend her marriage this time, but Cary — who is also mother to a 4-year-old daughter Zuri with Mark — maintained that she would “never go after a married man” on the season 1 reunion.

“We definitely got together quickly after he got separated, but there was a line drawn,” Cary told Entertainment Tonight in June 2016, maintaining that they were friends and colleagues over the years and that Mark had even attended her wedding to her second husband (a marriage that lasted just 3 months).

Explained Mark: “We’ve actually known each other for 15 or 16 years. I was a resident, and she was a young nurse at the hospital. … Then, I had been in practice about 3 or 4 years, and she came to work for me. The reason she did that is because I was doing a lot of complex types of reconstructive surgery that required an operative assistant.”

“It’s certainly been implied that we were sneaking around,” Mark added. “I mean, a lot of what was said was true: we did work together, and we did wind up getting together, and we’re married now. And you know what? Things like that happen. [But] we did not sneak around and have an affair.”

As for why his first-marriage ended, Mark put the blame on himself. “I don’t want to trash my first marriage or my ex-wife, but suffice it to say, I was not in a good place for a long time in my marriage,” he said. “I think I gained a lot of weight, I drank a lot. I think I was just not taking care of myself at all. … I started taking care of myself, and I started losing weight, and I was kind of checked out on my marriage.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.