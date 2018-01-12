Brandi Glanville Splits from Donald Friese: Social Media 'Ruined' My Romance

Brandi Glanville‘s romance with Donald Friese has come to an end.

The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed Friday that she is officially single — and social media is partially to blame.

“Social media is ruining romance! It ruined mine,” Glanville tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

“Is official I’m SINGLE!” the mother of two wrote in a second tweet. “He is all urs IG hoes! He is lovely so be nice.”

Glanville and Friese met on Tinder and made their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammys party in February 2017, making things official after dating for five months.

“He’s the girl in the relationship,” Glanville joked to Entertainment Tonight at the event. “Everything’s been very good,” added Friese. “She’s very happy. We’re having a great time.”

Throughout their relationship, Glanville would regularly share photos of the two to Instagram, including them enjoying a passionate kiss at Coachella and Friese’s wild birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In honor of Valentine’s Day, Friese shared a photo of them laying in bed completely nude.

Glanville was previously married to Eddie Cibrian, 44, and shares two children — sons Mason, 14, and Jake, 10 — with the Rosewood actor. In 2009, Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville, shortly after going public with his relationship with LeAnn Rimes, now 35. Two years later, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot.