Brandi Glanville‘s mini-me is growing up fast!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got in some precious mother-son time with her eldest child, 14-year-old Mason Cibrian, on Monday and shared a sweet selfie to Instagram.

“Me & my mini me ❤️❤️” Glanville, 44, captioned the smiling photo of the duo.

“Even though he is bigger then me,” she wrote about her dark-haired son, and added, “#postpermissiongranted @masoncibrian.”

The Bravo alum was married to actor Eddie Cibrian from 2001-10 and welcomed sons Mason and Jake, 10, over the course of their nine-year marriage.

In addition to her two sons, there’s another very important man in Glanville’s life: her boyfriend, Donald Friese.

Glanville met Friese on Tinder and the couple made their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammys party in February, making things official after dating for five months. She regularly shares photos of the two on Instagram, and on Valentine’s Day, Friese even shared a photo of them laying in bed completely nude. (His Instagram account has since been set to private.)

Last month, the reality star celebrated her one-year anniversary with Friese with a loving Instagram post.

“My “Malibu” ❤️❤️ Happy 1yr @djfriese – 🙏 praying for the rest of the world,” she wrote.