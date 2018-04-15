Brandi Glanville Buddies Up with LeAnn Rimes While Celebrating Son's Birthday: 'Peace'

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes are putting their differences aside for the kids.

Despite years of feuding after Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian had an affair with the country singer, who he then wed in 2011, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a smiling selfie with Rimes on Saturday.

The two were gathered with family to celebrate Glanville and Cibrian’s son Jake’s 11th birthday (the former couple are also parents to 14-year-old son Mason).

“Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday❤” Glanville, 45, captioned the shot on Instagram.

Rimes, 35, also shared a throwback photo of the birthday boy on Sunday.

“Happy O-fficial Birthday to this lil man!” the singer wrote. “I am so blessed to be his stepmom. What joy he brings to the lives of everyone he encounters. I wish he was still this little.”

Glanville, from whom Cibrian filed for divorce from in 2009 after revealing his romance with Rimes, admitted last year that her relationship with the Rosewood actor was “a little rocky.”

“I think when the 10-year mark comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, then we’ll all be good together. … If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t have to see her again,” Glanville stated on E! News’ Daily Pop. “I think he has three more years and then he hits 10 years, half of everything is his and he’s gone.”

However, the parents have done their best to put their children first and embrace their status as a “modern family,” the reality star said on SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos in June 2016.

“We have to be a unit, three of us,” Glanville said, noting that after “moments of not putting the kids first and not being proper adults,” they realized to prioritize their kids over their drama.

“I think that I’ve acted like a child enough during the seven years,” she admitted. “As the kids are getting older – something did happen with one of them, and I don’t really want to go into it, but it made the three of us, Eddie, LeAnn and myself, realize we have to be together on this.”

While the group doesn’t spend holidays together – “yet” – Glanville shared that they did spend the children’s birthdays as a family.

“I think that LeAnn finally realizes that I don’t want your man,” she said. “That’s all done, but we can all still get along and be friends, and so we are.”