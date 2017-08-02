Brandi Glanville Apologizes to Joanna Krupa as the Feuding Former Housewives Stars Settle Long-Running Lawsuit

Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville are burying the hatchet — the former Housewives stars have settled their long-running lawsuit.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Krupa’s attorney confirmed that the Real Housewives of Miami alum has reached a settlement in the defamation suit that she filed against Glanville in 2015.

“We are pleased with the settlement and Joanna is moving and enjoying all the changes that are happening in her life this year,” Krupa’s attorney, Raymond J. Rafool, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Joanna is happy with the settlement and has no regrets. Joanna hopes she has inspired action instead of indifference.”

According to Rafool, terms of the settlement are confidential.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also issued an apology to Krupa, admitting “regret” over the public comments that she made about her throughout the past four years

“I want to apologize to Joanna Krupa for the statements I have made about her. I regret ever making such statements about Joanna Krupa; I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion,” Glanville said in her apology, which was released through Rafool on Tuesday. “I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa’s reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life.”

Krupa also issued a statement via her rep following the settlement: “I am moving on with my life considering all the changes that are happening to me this year. I am very happy with the settlement and have no regrets. I hope I inspired others to always speak up when they believe they are wronged and not allow it.”

Krupa sued Glanville for slander in January 2015 after the RHOBH personality took a serious swipe at Krupa on a November 2013 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

According to papers filed in Miami-Dade County on Jan. 22, Glanville “knowingly made false and malicious statement that Mrs. Krupa had sexual relations with Mohamed Hadid while Mr. Hadid was in an intact marriage to Yolanda Foster.” Glanville also said on the show that Hadid told her that Krupa’s “p—- smelled.”

Though Hadid and Foster denied the allegations after the telecast, Glanville taped a Dec. 16, 2014, show for Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live YouTube Channel in which she repeated the lewd comments about Krupa’s vagina, and added, “You can’t help the odor situation.”

Krupa sent a letter Jan. 6 to Glanville demanding a public apology and retraction and warned a slander suit could be forthcoming.

“Mrs. Krupa … is a model, celebrity, actress, animal activist, public personality and television personality whose public persona and image are important to her,” the suit said. Krupa, who alleged intentional affliction of emotional distress, sought at least $15,000 in damages.

A rep for Glanville did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Daily Mail was the first to report the news.