Brandi Glanville has everyone guessing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently attended a friend’s Halloween party with her boyfriend, Donald Friese, where the theme was “celebrity scandal couples.”

For the themed event, Glanville, 44, was captured on the red carpet donning a black tube top, jean overalls and a cowgirl hat with a beer cup in hand while Friese sported a black shirt and grey pants.

“Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😆😂” she captioned the image.

After sharing the photo to social media on Friday afternoon, followers were quick to share their theories about who the scandalous couple might be; one theory included Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes.

“☠️😭 Leann and eddie,” Instagram user @stephahhnie___ commented.

“Nothing says over it than having a great sense of humor about a scandal that impacted her life. Besides LR has spent years copying @brandiglanville so it’s ironically funny. 😂😂” wrote @janielle9861.

“@BrandiGlanville, you are a spiteful and immature woman. You just look desperate. LET IT GO AND MOVE ON!!! Your children will read about your pettiness one day soon. @leannrimes and @eddiecibrian keep ignoring her. It clearly bothers her,” commented @nikigirlswag.

Glanville was previously married to Cibrian, 44, and shares two children — sons Mason, 14, and Jake, 10 — with the Rosewood actor. In 2009, Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville, shortly after going public with his relationship with Rimes, now 35. Two years later, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot.

WATCH: Brandi Glanville Reveals the One Thing She Still Can’t Get Over About Ex Eddie Cibrian’s Wife LeAnn Rimes

Earlier this year, Glanville sat down with E! News’ Daily Pop, where she opened up about her relationship with Cibrian and Rimes — and disclosed her belief that Cibrian will leave Rimes in the near future.

“It’s a little rocky right now, I’ll say that,” Glanville said of how things are between herself and Cibrian.

“It’s been, what, eight years? You would think that people would mature and be different, but there’s still some craziness happening,” said Glanville. “So, it ebbs and flows. Sometimes it’s great and right now it’s not.”

Asked if she foresees that things will get better between herself and the father of her two children, Glanville admitted that it’s possible, but it’ll be only if Cibrian divorces the Grammy winner.

“I think when the 10-year mark comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, then we’ll all be good together. … If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t have to see her again,” Glanville candidly stated. “I think he has three more years and then he hits 10 years, half of everything is his and he’s gone.”