Brandi Glanville Says Gerard Butler Can 'F— Off' After He Appears to 'Cringe' Over Their Hookup

The always unfiltered Brandi Glanville has something to say to Gerard Butler.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star critisized the actor Thursday on Twitter after he appeared to cringe while discussing their fling on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week.

“Let’s set the record straight, “she wrote. “Gerard Butler hit on me at a party, asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f— off.”

“Gerard Butler did not [know] my last name or what I did that is true but he hit on me and asked me out end of story,” she continued. “Moving on.”

“I’m sorry but when you meet someone that clearly doesn’t know who you are, are you suppose to be a d— and say bye I’m famous????” she added.

Brandi Glanville and Gerard Butler

Glanville, 45, initially let it slip that she once hooked up with Butler, 48, during a WWHL appearance in 2012, telling host Andy Cohen that the fling “wasn’t a one-nighter, it was just a little week of fun” — and rating Butler an 11 out of 10 in the bedroom.

Days later, paparazzi approached Butler to ask about Glanville — but the actor had no idea who they were talking about.

On Wednesday, Butler appeared on WHHL and Cohen, 49, had to ask him about the romance.

“We had Brandi Glanville on the show a few years ago, and she kind of spurted out that you two had a fling,” he said. “Were you shocked by that when that got in the news?”

Butler — albeit jokingly — appeared to cringe, then quickly tried to change the subject before explaining that he didn’t know Glanville’s last name at the time, or that she was a celebrity.

“I had no idea who she was,” he said. “And I kept saying, ‘What do you do?’ She goes, ‘It doesn’t matter. It’s not important.’ ”

“Anyway, we hung out, we had fun, and then I never saw her again,” he continued. “Suddenly, I was walking down the street with a director and these guys from TMZ go, ‘Hey, what about you and Brandi Glanville?’ And I’m like, ‘Who’s Brandi Glanville?’ because I didn’t even know her last name. So I’m like, ‘Who’s Brandi Glanville?’ She got pretty upset.”

Butler previously told Howard Stern that he “felt bad” he didn’t know who Glanville was when paparazzi asked him.

“I called [Brandi] and said, ‘One, I’m not very happy that you did that, because there’s certain things you gotta keep a little private. And two, I’m sorry I didn’t know who you were,’ ” he explained. “And she was in tears! She said, ‘I’m doing the press for my new show, and now they don’t want to talk about the show — they just want to say, ‘So Gerard Butler claims he doesn’t know you, and you said you had sex with him!’ “