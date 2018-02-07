Enemies have already formed on Celebrity Big Brother.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of Wednesday night’s premiere, tensions heat up between former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and former Big Time Rush singer and star James Maslow.

While the contestants are sitting around the kitchen, Glanville, 45, asks the singers in the room, “What does a voice coach say when you go in?” to which Maslow responds, “It’s all about breath.”

When Maslow, 27, continues to talk about his singing, Glanville directs the attention to fellow contestant Mark McGrath and jabs, “I feel like Mark has been in the game the longest, and I would like to hear from [him].”

In a second instance, Glanville cuts Maslow off entirely while speaking.

Clearly annoyed, Maslow leaves the room with McGrath and asks the questions: “Could she be more rude to me?” and “Is she just drunk?”

“We just met,” Maslow says of Glanville in a confessional. “I don’t know what I would have done to upset you but it’s pretty abrasive. I got to be honest.”

When Maslow is out of the room, Glanville tells the other contestants, “I don’t like pretty boy” and says in her confessional, “He annoys me already.”

If Maslow earns the title of head of house, which would grant him immunity and the opportunity to nominate two people for eviction, he knows one person he’ll be choosing to get the boot.

“I think one of them would be Brandi after she was just pretty rude to me,” he says before fist-bumping McGrath and explaining, “At least I have a reason, no blood on my hands.”

Ariadna Gutiérrez, Chuck Liddell, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Metta World Peace, Omarosa Manigault, Ross Mathews and Shannon Elizabeth will compete alongside Maslow, Glanville and McGrath for the grand prize of $250,000.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will conclude Feb. 25.