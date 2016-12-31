Brady Bunch Kids Reunite to Honor TV Mom Florence Henderson at Memorial

Maureen McCormick and many of her The Brady Bunch siblings got back together to mourn the loss of their TV mom Florence Henderson.

McCormick, 60, shared several photos from a memorial service held this week to honor Henderson, who died on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 82. The actress who played Marcia in the popular ’70s sitcom shared a photo that also featured her costars Christopher Knight (who played Peter), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby) at the event.

“Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence,” the Dancing with the Stars alum captioned a group shot in front of a screen that read “Remembering Florence Henderson” on Thursday.

McCormick also posted a pic with Marion Ross of Happy Days at the event.

“What a cool woman Marion Ross is!” she captioned a photo with the 88-year-old actress. “Love her and her zest for life and her loving spirit!”

What a cool woman Marion Ross is! Love her and her zest for life and her loving spirit! pic.twitter.com/2HsK6hmn3T — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 30, 2016

RELATED VIDEO: Florence Henderson Dies at 82

Two months before her death, Henderson made her last TV performance when she appeared as Carol Brady in McCormick’s Dancing with the Stars performance that paid tribute to their sitcom. Just days before her death, Henderson was in the audience during the final week of the reality dancing competition series.

McCormick released a statement to PEOPLE following Henderson’s death.

“She’ll be remembered as a real class act — someone with so much talent,” McCormick said. “She just brought a smile to everyone’s heart. She made people feel good. She will be loved forever. She was just so humble, so kind. She will live on forever in everyone’s hearts all over the world.”