Just because Brad Pitt “hasn’t been out in a while” — his words, not ours — doesn’t mean he’s lost his gift for gab.

The War Machine star stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to film a new installment of Colbert’s “Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars” segment.

The two took turns asking each other grandiose questions, with Pitt poking fun at one of his most iconic movies, Fight Club.

“Do you think anyone can ever truly know themselves?” Colbert asks.

“Doesn’t matter,” Pitt replies. “In the end, turns out we were all Edward Norton the whole time.”

In another exchange, Colbert wonders, “Is it possible to describe infinity?”

“Yes it is,” Pitt responds. “It’s one less than the number of Ocean’s sequels we’ll be making.”

War Machine premieres on Netflix on May 26.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights (11:30 p.m.) on CBS.