Bonner Bolton Teaches Sharna Burgess the Texas Two-Step in DWTS Sneak Peek — and She Can't Stop Smiling!

Sharna Burgess may be the Dancing with the Stars pro, but Bonner Bolton has a thing — or two — to teach her about dancing!

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek, the couple goes to a country line-dancing bar to practice the Texas two-step in preparation of their Viennese Waltz, which they will perform on Monday’s live show.

“This looks a lot like where I come from,” bull rider Bolton, 29, says to Burgess, 31, as they enter the western-themed bar. “Kind of got that rustic Texas feel to it.”

“Maybe later tonight we can test out that Texas two-step on you,” he tells her.

“I would like that,” Sharna replies. “I’m hoping that there’s some Texas two-step that I can use in our Viennese Waltz so you can feel right at home and like it’s authentic to you and still come out and do a really technical, beautiful Viennese Waltz.”

She adds: “A little of you, and a little bit of me.”

But Bolton doesn’t want to wait — he’s ready to dance! “Let’s go,” he says as he nods towards the dance floor.

“Now?” Burgess asks in surprise. “We’re going to Texas two-step?”

Upon making their way to the dance floor, Bolton takes Burgess’ hands and guides her around the room.

“Two rights, one left,” he says as he leads the dance.

And Burgess undeniably can’t stop smiling!

On Monday night’s season 24 DWTS premiere, the duo brought the heat to the ballroom when they performed a steamy cowboy-themed cha cha.

Also during the live show, while host Erin Andrews interviewed fellow competitors Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd, Twitter users caught the bull rider absentmindedly putting his arm around his dancing partner’s waist as he gazed upwards at a screen. Cameras also caught his hand falling between Burgess’ thighs before she quickly and discreetly relocated it.

Though both assure that Bolton’s grab was unintentional, there’s no denying their chemistry!

“I was telling her before we started tonight, ‘I can’t look at you for too long. I might get distracted. That’s why I might miss some of my steps.’ She’s obviously beautiful,” Bolton told PEOPLE after Monday’s show.

Burgess added: “Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition. I want Bonner to be around until the end and I want to take this man to the finale. That is our priority. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.