Bonner Bolton Explains That Unintentional Grab of DWTS Partner Sharna Burgess

Even before the Dancing with the Stars judges praised the chemistry between bull rider Bonner Bolton and pro dancer Sharna Burgess during their cowboy-themed cha cha, fans knew this couple may be the season’s “showmance.”

However, things got a bit too steamy when cameras caught Bolton grabbing his partner in the shorts.

While host Erin Andrews interviewed competitors Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd, Twitter users caught the 29-year-old bull rider absentmindedly putting his arm around his dancing partner’s waist as he gazed upwards at a screen. His hand fell between Burgess’ thighs before she quickly and discreetly relocated it.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bolton swore the “hand placement that went south, so to speak” was “totally unintentional.”

“I was just stargazed by Nick and Peta’s performance and I was looking at the TV screen,” Bolton explained. “I felt her bump into me yet I wasn’t really looking at what was bumping into me.”

Speaking to PEOPLE after Monday’s season premiere, the hot pair didn’t deny that sparks were flying.

“I was telling her before we started tonight, ‘I can’t look at you for too long. I might get distracted. That’s why I might miss some of my steps,’ ” Bolton said. “She’s obviously beautiful.”

Burgess explained that the competition was her focus.

“Oh gosh,” the 31-year-old dancer told reporters. “I am a professional. Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition. I want Bonner to be around until the end and I want to take this man to the finale. That is our priority. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

“I’ll be the first to say that she is as 100 percent a professional as she is beautiful,” echoed Bonner, who previously told PEOPLE it was adoration at first sight for him. “She’s a great teacher. She’s pushing me hard I’m working hard. I just want to make her proud.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.