JAMES DOOHAN

Star Trek's Doohan (Scotty of "Beam me up, Scotty!" fame, left) played Scotsman Damon Warwick in 1993 and from 1996 to '97. In related news, Damon's son James (Ian Buchanan, far left) was doing some beaming of his own when he finally lost his virginity in his 30s — to Taylor, after an earthquake.