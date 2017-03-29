TV

Usher, Betty White and More! Looking Back on The Bold and the Beautiful's 30 Years of Surprising Guest Stars

The sexy crooner and more have been among the star-studded guest list for the hit soap. See that and more in PEOPLE’s Collector’s Edition The Bold and Beautiful: Three Decades of Love, Lust & Drama, on sale now on amazon.com

Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

CHAZ BONO

Cher’s son played the reverend who married Steffy and Wyatt in 2016. The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour taped in B&B’s studio in the 1970s, proving “The Beat Goes On.”

sean smith/jpistudios.com

CHRISTOPHER KNIGHT

Here’s the story … of The Brady Bunch’s Peter acting as a doctor treating Bridget and Owen’s baby in 2010.

Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc.

BOB BARKER

The former host of The Price Is Right let Wyatt have it in 2014 after Wyatt called him an “animal wacko.” Bragged the now-93-year-old: “I’ve still got it.”

sean smith/jpistudios.com

GINA RODRIGUEZ

In 2011, 20 years after Stephanie suffered a stroke and wound up homeless in L.A., B&B revisited the theme with Rodriguez (now of Jane the Virgin fame) as homeless shelter resident Beverly.

Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc.

BETTY WHITE

Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Pam (Alley Mills) were surprised when their estranged mother, Ann, suddenly appeared in 2006, but not as shocked as viewers were when the role was played by then-84-year-old Golden Girl White.

sean smith/jpistudios.com

DAWN WELLS

In 2016, Gilligan’s Island sweetie pie Mary Ann played a Forrester buyer.

sean smith/jpistudios.com

MORGAN FAIRCHILD & CO.

Fairchild (far left) hosted a 2009 fashion face-off with judges Alan Thicke, Melissa Rivers and Jim J. Bullock.

sean smith/jpistudios.com

FRED WILLARD

Willard turned up in 2014 as Eric’s brother John Forrester. The traveling salesman was in town to visit his daughter Ivy and encourage Eric (seen fitting a model) to find love again after Stephanie’s death (advice Eric took very much to heart). 

Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

HAL LINDEN

In 2006, Linden played a ship captain who dallied with Jackie.

CBS

JAMES DOOHAN

Star Trek's Doohan (Scotty of "Beam me up, Scotty!" fame, left) played Scotsman Damon Warwick in 1993 and from 1996 to '97. In related news, Damon's son James (Ian Buchanan, far left) was doing some beaming of his own when he finally lost his virginity in his 30s — to Taylor, after an earthquake. 

Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

DREW CAREY

In 2009 Donna (Jennifer Gareis) won big on The Price Is Right with Drew Carey. (Price tapes down the hall from B&B.)

CBS

USHER

In 1998 Amber slept with singer Raymond (played by singer Usher) — and the pair also performed a duet version of his hit "Slow Jam." When she got pregnant, she wasn't sure if it was by Raymond or Rick. (The baby, Rick's, was stillborn.)

Cliff Lipson/CBS

MARIO LOPEZ

Lopez saved lives as Lorenzo Lamas's brother Dr. Christian Ramirez in 2006.

sean smith/jpistudios.com

PATRICK DUFFY

Dallas star  Duffy played Brooke’s father, Stephen, from 2006 to 2011, heroically supporting ex-wife Beth (Robin Riker) when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2008. He is currently referred to as living in Dallas. Wink!

CBS

LINDA GRAY

But Duffy wasn't the only Dallas star to go Bold: Gray played Priscilla Kelly in 2004. 

CBS

MICHAEL BUFFER

The wrestling ring announcer (in the tie) got ready to rumble with Liam, Katie and Bill at a 2010 Spencer business event.

CBS

MONICA HORAN & JIM O'HEIR

Everybody Loves Raymond's Horan (left) and Parks and Recreation's O'Heir got laughs as a wacky married couple who tortured Quinn on a 2016 flight to Monaco. 

CBS

CHARLTON HESTON

Heston (with Sally) emceed Forrester's 1993 "Salute to Hollywood" fashion show. 

JAYNE MEADOWS & STEVE ALLEN

Meadows and Allen were also in attendance at the "Salute to Hollywood" fashion gala. 

CBS

FABIO

Fabio, already established as a friend of Sally's, popped in on her 1993 bachelorette party and smooched Darla (Schae Harrison). 

