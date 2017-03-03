The Bold and the Beautiful Celebrated in PEOPLE Collector's Edition

The world’s most-watched soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, turns 30 this year, and PEOPLE is helping Forrester fans celebrate with a a family album of shocking plot twists, runway catfights and lots and lots and lots of weddings.

“I think we’ve created a true sense of extended family for our viewers,” executive producer Brad Bell tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about the show his parents started in 1987. “It’s hard to find things in life you can count on.”

The 96-page special collector’s edition issue The Bold and the Beautiful: Three Decades of Love, Lust & Drama! features behind-the-scenes photos, scenic destination shoots and interviews with cast members including series-long veterans Kelly Katherine Lang and John McCook.

“How long can you be a troublemaker?” Lang says of her character Brooke Logan’s 12 walks down the aisle. “She’s learned from her past. She’s made a lot of mistakes and become a different person because of them. People still loved Brooke during those havoc-wreaking years, but I like the fact that she’s become the heroine.”

McCook also looks back on his first day on set: “I thought, ‘Great! This is going to be on for 5 or 10 years!’ ” Try 30!

From the very first to the latest jaw-dropping love triangle, relive the most bold and beautiful moments since 1987.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Three Decades of Love, Lust & Drama! is on sale now.