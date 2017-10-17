Harvey Weinstein’s Younger Brother Bob Accused of Sexual Harassment by Female Showrunner

Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein‘s brother and longtime co-chair of The Weinstein Co., has been accused of sexually harassing a female TV showrunner.

Two weeks after The Times published a bombshell exposé about Harvey that revealed eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — accused Harvey of sexual harassment, Bob (who was on the board that fired Harvey from The Weinstein Co.) is facing a similar claim.

On Tuesday, Amanda Segel told Variety that while executive-producing the Weinstein Co. drama The Mist, Bob “repeatedly made romantic overtures to her and asked her to join him for private dinners.”

Segel said the advances began in summer 2016 and continued over the course of three months — until Segel’s attorney told executives at The Weinstein Co. that she would depart the show if Bob didn’t stop reaching out to her in relation to personal matters.

“ ‘No’ should be enough,” she told Variety. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

A representative for Bob, 62, denied the allegations in a statement to Variety: “Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made.”

His attorney Bert Fields responded to the article in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Variety’s story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching,” Fields says. “There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”

Spike, which aired The Mist until its cancellation last month, told The Wrap it is investigating Segel’s claim.

“We take all allegations of this nature very seriously, and are investigating,” a network rep told The Wrap.

WATCH: Harvey Weinstein Checks Into Luxury Resort Amid Scandal: He Wants to ‘Use His Cell Phone’

The number of women speaking out has ballooned as both the Times and The New Yorker published stories featuring numerous other allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey, including claims of sexual assault. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio and kicked out of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. His wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

Of the accusations, a spokesperson for Harvey previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in the wake of numerous sexual misconduct allegations brought against 65-year-old Harvey, Bob claimed his older brother is “depraved” and called him a “predator.”

“For me, I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way,” Bob said. “It wasn’t like he even had a mistress. It was one after another and that I was aware of. But as far as being in a room and hearing the description in The New York Times? No way. No f—– way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations.”