Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo are heading to the altar!

Saget, 61, announced the happy news on Wednesday with a photo of the couple with friends Katie Killean and George Shapiro at dinner.

“Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together,” he joked in the caption.

Rizzo, a food and travel blogger who is TV host of her website and streaming series Eat Travel Rock, also shared the news on social media, showing off her gorgeous sparkler.

“Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory,” she captioned the photo.

Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory. 🥂💍 A post shared by Kelly Rizzo (@eattravelrock) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:18am PST

While the happy couple soaks up the excitement of their engagement, here’s a look back at the duo’s journey throughout the years.

Saget didn’t think he’d find love again.

After splitting from his first wife, Sherri Kramer — to whom he was married for 15 years and shares three grown daughters (Aubrey, Lara Melanie and Jennifer Belle) — Saget didn’t think he’d find happily ever after.

“I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” he told Closer Weekly. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset.”

“My daughters love her!” he said of Rizzo. “She’s a remarkable person, and she’s really talented. She’s got her own website and streaming series called Eat Travel Rock.”

He added: “I’m happier today, and I’m the youngest 61-year-old I know!”

They first met in 2015.

The Chicago native, 38, and Saget met in early 2015 through a mutual friend. “I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner,” Rizzo told Michigan Ave magazine. “To me he’s just Bobby, my love.”

They love to travel together … and document it through photos!

Since finding romance with Rizzo, Saget has frequently taken to social media to share sweet moments from their trips and adventures together, including New York, Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas.

Had a great day in New York. Freedom Tower over my head and my gal @EatTravelRock on my left. Or your right. But stay away from her. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

I'm on a boat. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Dec 29, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

They have friends in common.

Rizzo is close friends with Saget’s Fuller House costar John Stamos‘ fiancée Caitlin McHugh (Stamos proposed to McHugh in October).

Clearly, I live in Disney onesies and force my friends to do the same. #fallintodisneystyle #disneystyle #disney #disneypjs #onesies #jumpingonthebedsisfunforgrownupstoo A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

We escaped #PaniqRoom !!!! (Only went 6 minutes over time limit 😳🤐) Lots of fun! A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

They both love John Mayer.



Still reeling from my wonderful trip to Rio celebrating “this is 40” for my dear and generous of heart friend @johnmayer and our dear friend @jordanrubin and my gal @eattravelrock – now If I could only see my phone with my transition bifocals. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Excited to go enjoy my bff @johnmayer play with @deadandcompany in Vegas. Here we are backstage with my gal @eattravelrock aka Kelly and my buddy @therealmikeyoung aka Mike. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on May 27, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Saget was married to Kramer from 1982-97. This will be Rizzo’s first marriage.