Bob Saget Is Engaged to Kelly Rizzo — See How They Celebrated!

The Full House cast is full of love!

Bob Saget is engaged to TV host Kelly Rizzo, he announced Wednesday on Instagram — weeks after costar John Stamos proposed to Caitlin McHugh.

Saget, 61, announced the happy news with a photo of the couple, who met in 2015, with friends Katie Killean and George Shapiro at dinner.

“Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together,” he joked in the caption.

Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory. 🥂💍 A post shared by Kelly Rizzo (@eattravelrock) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:18am PST

But there’s no confusing who the comedian’s real fiancée is: Rizzo, 38, shows off a diamond ring on that finger as she holds hands with Saget, 61.

In her own Instagram, the Eat Travel Rock host calls the sparkler “my new favorite accessory.”

WATCH: John Stamos Is on ‘Cloud Nine’ After Engagement

Saget was married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997; they share three daughters.