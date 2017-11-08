Bob Saget Is Engaged to Kelly Rizzo — See How They Celebrated!

The Full House cast is full of love!
Bob Saget is engaged to TV host Kelly Rizzo, he announced Wednesday on Instagram — weeks after costar John Stamos proposed to Caitlin McHugh.
Saget, 61, announced the happy news with a photo of the couple, who met in 2015, with friends Katie Killean and George Shapiro at dinner.
“Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together,” he joked in the caption.
But there’s no confusing who the comedian’s real fiancée is: Rizzo, 38, shows off a diamond ring on that finger as she holds hands with Saget, 61.
In her own Instagram, the Eat Travel Rock host calls the sparkler “my new favorite accessory.”
WATCH: John Stamos Is on ‘Cloud Nine’ After Engagement
Saget was married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997; they share three daughters.