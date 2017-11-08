People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Bob Saget Is Engaged to Kelly Rizzo — See How They Celebrated!

By

Posted on

Bob Saget (left) and Kelly Rizzo
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Full House cast is full of love!

Bob Saget is engaged to TV host Kelly Rizzo, he announced Wednesday on Instagram — weeks after costar John Stamos proposed to Caitlin McHugh.

Saget, 61, announced the happy news with a photo of the couple, who met in 2015, with friends Katie Killean and George Shapiro at dinner.

“Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together,” he joked in the caption.

Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory. 🥂💍

A post shared by Kelly Rizzo (@eattravelrock) on

But there’s no confusing who the comedian’s real fiancée is: Rizzo, 38, shows off a diamond ring on that finger as she holds hands with Saget, 61.

In her own Instagram, the Eat Travel Rock host calls the sparkler “my new favorite accessory.”

WATCH: John Stamos Is on ‘Cloud Nine’ After Engagement

Saget was married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997; they share three daughters.