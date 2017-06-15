Bob Belcher, Phil Dunphy & More TV Dads Share Their Greatest Life Advice
Just because they’re fictional doesn’t mean we can’t learn a thing or two from these onscreen patriarchs
COACH ERIC TAYLOR, FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
While Coach Taylor was famous for his moving, emotional, inspiring speeches to the students of Dillon High School, his most prescient piece of advice was given to his daughter, Julie, about the dangers of teenage boys: "If you're wondering if a boy is thinking about you, he's not. He's thinking about sex or he's hungry. Those are the only two options."
BOB BELCHER, BOB'S BURGERS
Bob is not a perfect father, but he tries really hard to be a good one. And most importantly, he's accepting of all of his kids' weirdness. "Whether you kiss anyone or not, you're in charge of your own … mouth. Who you kiss with it and what you say with it," Bob once told Tina when she was conflicted about starring in her school's puberty-themed musical revue. "And Tina? I was gonna ask if you wanted me to get a handful of ice cream."
PHIL DUNPHY, MODERN FAMILY
He's the ultimate dorky dad who just wants to be his kids' best friend — and maybe teach us all a few things along the way. For example: "Take a lesson from parakeets. If you're ever feeling lonely, just eat in front of a mirror." Simple, yet practical.
SANDY COHEN, THE O.C.
The patriarch of the Cohen family knows that every problem in life can be solved with kindness, dedication and a good bagel and schmear. Most importantly, Sandy was a big advocate of not running away from your feelings. "Just let yourself feel what you need to feel, even if it hurts."
HOMER SIMPSON, THE SIMPSONS
Sure, he might not be the most involved or most supportive father, but if you ever need someone to teach you how to get out of a sticky situation, well, there's nobody better than Homer J. Simpson. "The three sentences to get you through life: No. 1, 'Cover for me.' No. 2, 'Oh, good idea, boss!' and No. 3, 'It was like that when I got here.' "
ROGELIO DE LA VEGA, JANE THE VIRGIN
If we've learned nothing else from this internationally famous telenovela star with millions of Twitter followers and close personal friendships with Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Oprah, it's that confidence is the key to life. If you're ever doubting yourself, remember these words: "I believe in you almost as much as I believe in myself."
PHILLIP BANKS, THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR
As every '90s kid knows, there is no TV dad who is wiser, smarter, kinder or a better dancer than Uncle Phil. "Before you criticize somebody, you find out what he's all about," he told Will in the show's first episode.
ALAN MATTHEWS, BOY MEETS WORLD
Matthews was, in all our hearts, our own dad. Especially because he and his kids regularly shared sage moments that included quotes like this: "The future's always incomplete. That's why they call it 'the future.' When it's complete, they tend to call it 'the past.' "
HAL WILKERSON, MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE
Whenever you find yourself in times of trouble, picture Bryan Cranston sitting you down for some good ol' fatherly advice: "You can have anything you want, son, if you’re willing to work for it, just reach for the stars and never let go. I should’ve told you that a long time ago. And when you write an angry letter hold on to it for a day, you might not feel the same in the morning, and never invest in a friend’s restaurant, never.”
DANNY TANNER, FULL HOUSE
Leave it to everyone's favorite inspirational-speech-giving dad to have a line that hits us the deepest: "Remember, when kids are the least loveable, that's when they need love the most." Our hearts.
