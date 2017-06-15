Bob Belcher, Phil Dunphy & More TV Dads Share Their Greatest Life Advice

BOB BELCHER, BOB'S BURGERS

Bob is not a perfect father, but he tries really hard to be a good one. And most importantly, he's accepting of all of his kids' weirdness. "Whether you kiss anyone or not, you're in charge of your own … mouth. Who you kiss with it and what you say with it," Bob once told Tina when she was conflicted about starring in her school's puberty-themed musical revue. "And Tina? I was gonna ask if you wanted me to get a handful of ice cream."