Original Blue's Clues Host Steve Burns Wants to Return for the Reboot

Blue’s Clues is getting the reboot treatment — and original host Steve Burns wants his old job back.

“It seems to me that Blue’s Clues is returning now because somehow, all of the kids that I befriended way back when have kids,” Burns, who hosted the popular children’s show from 1996-2002, told TMZ. “From everything we understand about it, the millennial generation is extra super-duper nostalgic, and to think that they have such warm, fond memories of Blue’s Clues — and of me — is truly super cool and wonderful and warm and fuzzy.”

Steve Burns on Blue's Clues Nickelodeon Network/Courtesy Everett

Earlier this month, Nickelodeon announced it is reviving the show about an animated puppy and her owner, Steve with a “refreshed” look. One major update? The next host could be just about anybody, because the network is hosting an open casting call for the gig on April 14, in Burbank, California. (If you’re 18 years or older, Nickelodeon is seeking women and men of any ethnicity who can play 18-25 years old. You can register for an audition time slot on this event page.)

Donovan Patton eventually replaced Burns as Steve’s brother Joe, appearing in 50 episodes total.

And last week, professional WWE wrestler John Cena reportedly auditioned for the part in front of a crowd at the Nickelodeon Upfronts — iconic green-striped shirt, and all.

But Burns, 44, says he wants a shot at reclaiming the title himself.

“I like the idea that the host of Blue’s Clues could be a regular-looking guy,” he said. “You know, I didn’t look like Justin Bieber or anything like that. I was just kind of a normal, weird dude. And I like the idea that the host of that show really could be your friend, really could be someone who you might meet — and who isn’t like a super buff, amazing professional wrestler.”

“I think if John Cena is serious about hosting Blue’s Clues, he and I should wrestle for it,” he quipped. “I’m calling you out, John Cena!”