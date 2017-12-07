As an NBA star, Blake Griffin spends the majority of his holidays on the road, but the father of two plans to spend some quality time with his little ones on Christmas Day.

“My brother and his wife are here, so we’ll probably all get together,” the LA Clippers power forward told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection Launch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

“My parents normally come out here, so we’ll all get together as a family,” he added. “It’ll be fun.”

And although he’s been playing professional basketball for eight years, when the 28-year-old first started out, he didn’t have a single suit to wear to his games, he admitted.

“I’ve been a big Zegna supporter and fan for a long time,” Griffin said. “I think in 2009 somebody bought me a suit — it was a gift — when I was just a rookie. I had no suits to wear to games and all that, and they took great care of me.”

Kendall Jenner (left) and Blake Griffin Michael Stewart/Getty Images; Donato Sardella/Getty Image

Since then Zegna, has been Griffin’s go-to designer for big events, and his all-time favorite was a suit he wore to the ESPYS.

“It’s probably one of my favorite suits I’ve worn to a big event like that,” Griffin said. “So they’ve always taken care of me for a lot of different stuff.”

Off the court, Griffin’s dating life has been making headlines ever since he started seeing Kendall Jenner. But the basketball player said that he’s been dealing with people’s sudden interest in his personal life by concentrating on his career.

“Sports is just my main focus,” Griffin explained. “That’s the reason I’m here. The reason I live in L.A. and I do any of this, so it’s always my focus. It’s always sports.”

As for his knee-injury from last week’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Griffin said he’s “good.”

“I’m just doing rehab now,” he said. “I should be back soon. Hopefully. I’ve just got to keep doing rehab and stay ready.”