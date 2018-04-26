Blake Griffin Denies Ex's Claim He Abandoned Her to Pursue Kendall Jenner in Palimony Lawsuit

Blake Griffin has responded to his ex-fiancée’s palimony lawsuit against him — and he wants the case thrown out.

According to documents filed April 20 and obtained by The Blast, the Detroit Pistons player “denies each and every allegation” of the complaint and “further denies” that his ex Brynn Cameron is entitled to any money whatsoever. (TMZ was the first to report the news.)

The documents request that Cameron’s complaint “be dismissed, with prejudice and in its entirety.” Neither party immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cameron, 31, sued Griffin, 29, on Valentine’s Day, alleging the basketball player “had no problem” trading her, “his former fiancée and mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.”

Cameron and Griffin share two young children, son Ford Wilson and daughter Finley Elaine. Griffin and Jenner, 22, who have not publicly confirmed their romance, first began stepping out together last summer.

In her complaint, Cameron, a former basketball player at the University of Southern California, alleged Griffin “cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and a family man.”

She claimed that she and Griffin had planned to get married on July 28, 2017, but that Griffin blindsided her with a prenuptial agreement a month before the wedding. They postponed the wedding, and Cameron said Griffin “immediately embarked on a high-profile affair with Jenner.”

Cameron alleged that in August 2017, after “humiliating” her and their family by “spending a very public weekend with Jenner in the Hamptons,” Griffin informed her he “had no intention of continuing to live with her and their children.”

Throughout the suit, Cameron alleged that Griffin made repeated pledges to her, promising to support her after insisting she abandon her own career “in order to raise their children and support Griffin so that he could focus on improving [his].”

She accused Griffin of breaching their oral agreement by denying her “full financial support commensurate with her lifestyle and her share of their joint property,” claiming she and their children are now “homeless and cash-strapped” and “forced to rely on her brother for support.”

In a statement provided to PEOPLE at the time, Griffin stated: “I understand from reports in the press that Brynn Cameron has sued me, claiming that I must financially support her for the rest of her life. Her allegations are not true, and will be addressed in court. This is a private matter, that should not be tried in the media. We have two young children together and their well-being is my concern and focus.”