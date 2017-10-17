Everything You Need to Know About Kendall Jenner's NBA Star Beau Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner‘s courtship with NBA player Blake Griffin is heating up.

The stars recently stepped out for a special double date with Jenner’s sister, Kylie, and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. A source told PEOPLE that the couple “had a blast” together.

“She thinks he’s dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy — he has a certain attractive ‘swagger,’ ” another insider said of Jenner, 21, and Griffin, 28. “They are seeing each other more, and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend.”

“She’s always working and traveling and knows a full-blown relationship isn’t necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up,” the source added. “She is for sure enjoying dating him.”

Here are five things to know about the Los Angeles Clippers player:

He’s a Father of Two

New Wave uniform, ready to go Clipper Nation pic.twitter.com/KICrRbAHch — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) August 11, 2017

Jenner and Griffin began their string of public outings in August, just one month after he reportedly split from Brynn Cameron, a former basketball player at the University of Southern California.

Griffin and Cameron share two children: Ford Wilson, 4, and Finley Elaine, 1. (Cameron also has a son with football player Matt Leinart.)

Earlier this year, Griffin opened up about fatherhood in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, revealing how becoming a dad has changed him.

“Now it’s like what kind of example am I leaving or setting for my son,” he said. “When my daughter can actually know what’s going on? What type of example am I showing her about how she should expect to be treated by men and all those things?”

He added: “Like, that’s the biggest thing … I spend my time a little different and I think a little differently.”

He’s Been Called One of the Best Players in the NBA

Griffin is well-respected in the baller world.

He was the 2010-11 NBA Rookie of the Year and has been an All-NBA performer four times. Earlier this year, Griffin reached 10,000 career points, becoming the first player in Clippers history to reach more than 10,000 points in a team uniform.

In 2011, Sports Illustrated dubbed Griffin one of the association’s Greatest Rookies of All Time.

been dunkin' since the playground days pic.twitter.com/QXWUm10NOe — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) August 3, 2017

The Oklahoma native was a first-round draft pick for the Clippers in 2009.

In July, the team announced that Griffin would rejoin the Clippers after he was briefly a free agent.

“I just want to say how excited I am to be back. Obviously, this has been my home since I have been drafted,” Griffin said in a statement then. “In the end, I realized this was a no-brainer for me. This was the best place for me, and this is the place where I want to start and finish my career.”

He’s a Stand-Up Comedian — Seriously

Griffin has long been known for his deadpan ads, but the basketballer has often taken his funny show on the road in a string of stand-up comedy stints.

In 2014, he dropped by the Laugh Factory, where he delivered a few well-received jokes during an open-mic segment. A 10-minute YouTube video of Griffin’s set at Montreal’s Just For Laughs festival surfaced in 2016, with the crowd often erupting in laughter.

He opened up about his sense of humor in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’ve always had a very dry sense of humor, and I’ve pretty much grown up on Will Ferrell, first on Saturday Night Live, then Old School and Wedding Crashers,” he said.

He gushed about the Montreal stint to GQ magazine during a February interview, noting that he doesn’t plan to take up comedy as a career.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the guys who do it,” he said. “I was just appreciative of the opportunity to go to Montreal and have fun.”

He Appeared Completely Naked in an Episode of Broad City

If there’s anyone who can get an NBA superstar to crawl around on the floor completely naked, it’s Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.

Griffin played himself in the season 3 episode titled “B&B-NYC” in which he met Glazer’s character at a club, and the two headed to a bedroom for a romantic (and sexual) evening.

Glazer and Jacobson opened up about the cameo last year during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“We found out that he was a fan of the show, and then we thought of this story line, and we were like, ‘Please do it.’ And then he was down,” Glazer said.

She added: “He’s really funny and smart and was down. He’s really funny, just happens to be like a 6-10, great, amazing basketball player. But he’s also very funny. He was smart and, like, in it.”

His Slam Dunks are Legendary

Griffin stunned the crowd in 2011 when he won the NBA dunk contest after leaping over a car — yes, a car.

He dunked over a Kia Optima, although he later said he was hoping for a convertible.

Earlier this year, the NBA posted a YouTube video of Griffin’s “top 28 career dunks” to celebrate the athlete’s 28th birthday.

During his GQ interview, Griffin gave dunk contests newbies a few words of wisdom.

“My biggest piece of advice would be to have more dunks than you need. If you need four dunks, then have more than four,” he said. “That weekend was such a whirlwind. It was my first All-Star appearance. I was in the rookie-sophomore game. I had a million things going on.”