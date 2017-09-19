The Blacklist: Watch the Opening Scene of Season 5

How is Red handling his newfound unemployment? Based on the opening scene from the season 5 premiere of The Blacklist, he’s loving it.

In case you need a refresher, Red’s (James Spader) organization was systematically dismantled last season, leaving him basically powerless and penniless — though at least he has his daughter.

“You would think that perhaps things would be darker or perhaps he would be upset by this, but in a way it’s really a breath of fresh air,” executive producer Jon Bokenkamp tells EW. “He’s having a blast doing it and quite frankly enjoying the time off and hanging out at the pool, and not needing to be on the jet to go to some far-flung land to do an arms deal. He’s just in a chill moment and having a real blast.” That’s quite evident in the video below.

EW has an exclusive first look at the first few minutes of the premiere, in which Red tricks a young valet driver into leaving his post, allowing the criminal mastermind to simply steal the classic red convertible that pulls up next. However, he doesn’t make it far before the cops are on his tail. How will he avoid prison? Check out the clip above.

The Blacklist returns Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com