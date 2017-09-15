People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Exclusive

The Black-ish Cast Channels The Jeffersons in Brand New Season 4 Promo

By @patrickgomezla

Posted on

 

The Johnsons are movin’ on up … or at least over to Tuesdays.

As black-ish enters its fourth season on Oct. 3, the ABC comedy is moving from its previous Wednesday time slot and being added to the block of comedies the network airs on Tuesday nights.

To inform fans of the change, the cast of black-ish is channeling the opening of the classic sitcom The Jeffersons in a promo for the new season and time slot.

RELATED VIDEO: Anthony Anderson Opens Up About the ‘Amazing’ Note He Got From a black-ish Fan at the Airport

 

Black-ish will now air at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays. The show follows The Middle (8 p.m. ET) and Fresh Off the Boat (8:30 p.m. ET) and serves as the lead-in for the new comedy The Mayor (9:30 p.m. ET). ABC ends its Tuesday nights with the new dramedy Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, which stars Jason Ritter as a man tasked by a mysterious omnipotent being to save humanity.

Black-ish is currently nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series.

Black-ish season 4 will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.