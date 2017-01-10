Black-ish Addresses Donald Trump Presidency — and Anthony Anderson Is Throwing His Hands Up in the Air

Black-ish is tackling the 2016 presidential election.

A week prior to Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, the ABC comedy series will address the businessman-turned-politician’s win over Hillary Clinton — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which was written and directed by series creator Kenya Barris.

In the clip from the episode entitled “Lemons,” airing Wednesday, Andre “Dre” Johnson (Anthony Anderson) is huddled around the conference room table with his colleagues when his boss Daphne (Wanda Sykes) asks Lucy (Catherine Reitman) why white women voted for Trump.

“That pant-suited white woman could have been the first female president. Can someone explain how 53 percent of white women voted for the orange p—- grabber?” Daphne asks the room.

“Lucy, I mean, as a resident white woman, if there was ever a cue for you to talk, it would be now. Why didn’t your sisters turn out for Hillary? Why is she just staring at me?”

But although Lucy clearly doesn’t want to disclose her thoughts, her coworkers press her for an answer — and she finally breaks with a response that shocks the room.

“Well, first, white women aren’t sisters. We hate each other. Second, if you must know, I voted for Trump,” Lucy admits to her flabbergasted colleagues.

“No you didn’t!” says Dre as Daphne kicks her feet in the air in Lucy’s direction.

In an attempt to refocus the room, Dre reminds his colleagues that their pitch is due that day. “All right, can we get back to work?” he says before Daphne reignites the heated discussion.

“Fine, as long as she knows that a vote for Trump is a vote for racism,” Daphne says with a pointed finger at Lucy.

“I’m racist?” Lucy responds. “I’m a racist?”

And under his breath, with head bowed, Dre knows what’s coming and says aloud, “Please don’t say it.”

But Lucy says it. “I have black friends,” she replies as the room proceeds to groan. “They’re real. They’re real.”

At that point, Dre throws his hands up in the air — and calls for a much-needed lunch break.

Black-ish airs Wednesdays (9:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.