Black Mirror Wins Outstanding Television Movie Emmy for 'San Junipero'

Love wins again, as Black Mirror won outstanding television movie at the 69th Emmy Awards on Sunday for the episode “San Junipero.”

Black Mirror is an anthology series, with each episode featuring a different cast, a different story line, and often a completely different world. “San Junipero” broke from the show’s typical fare in that it offered a happy ending rather than a dystopian nightmare. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis starred as women who make an unexpectedly powerful connection within a virtual-reality simulator. As Mbatha-Raw told EW’s Shirley Li last year, she was hooked on the episode from the start.

“When I read the script for the first time, I started reading it on my phone, and it was so good and I was enjoying it so much, I read the whole script,” Mbatha-Raw said. “I didn’t even pause. I was just going to read a couple of pages and see what it was all about and then I ended up reading the whole thing on my phone, which was really Black Mirror-esque, I guess.”

Black Mirror beat out Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Sherlock, and The Wizard of Lies for the win.

