Hey black-ish fans, meet your next obsession: grown-ish.

From executive producer Kenya Barris, grown-ish follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) from the Emmy-nominated ABC comedy as they embark on a new chapter of their lives: Zoey’s freshman year of college.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first promo for the upcoming spinoff, which kicks off with a special two-episode premiere Jan. 3 on Freeform — and you’re probably not shocked that the Johnson family patriarch doesn’t take the transition all that well.

“It hurts so bad,” he wails into the phone in the sneak peek above.

In addition to Shahidi, Anderson and Ross, grown-ish will also star Trevor Jackson (Burning Sands, American Crime) as Aaron Jackson, Jordan Buhat (Summer of ’84) as Vivek Shah, Emily Arlook (The Good Place, Hand of God) as Nomi Segal, Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) as Ana Torres, Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live) as Dean Parker and Deon Cole (black-ish) as Charlie Telphy. Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Luka Sabbat also recur in the series.

The following week, fans can catch the premiere of Alone Together, the irreverent buddy comedy from executive producers Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — the Lonely Island trio — starring stand-up comedians Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo.

The two play a pair of overlooked millennial misfits from different backgrounds — with a strictly platonic friendship — trying to find their place in the status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles.

“I saved you from a walk of shame,” he says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek, above.

“The walk of shame is an anti-feminist construct,” she responds.

“You’re not a feminist — you’re just too lazy to walk,” he retorts.

Throughout the season, the dynamic duo’s misadventures include shooting their own music video, standing in line for a Lip Kit Pop Up and even trying their hand at retirement life.

The special two-episode premiere of grown-ish airs Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, and Alone Together premieres Jan. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET, both on Freeform.