Blac Chyna’s Volatile Year: From Fighting for Custody to Throwing a Stroller at Six Flags

Blac Chyna has gone through many ups and downs since making her relationship with Rob Kardashian public in 2016.

Most recently, the 29-year-old reality star shared a message on social media defending herself after videos surfaced of her allegedly becoming involved in a public altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain over the weekend.

In the videos, Chyna was seen removing her jacket before grabbing a pink stroller shaped like a miniature car and swinging it around wildly. She went on to share on her Instagram Stories that although she was not “a violent person,” she would protect her kids “at all cost.”

Here’s a look at some of the highs and lows Chyna has faced during her time in the spotlight.

Love Blooms with Rob Kardashian

The pair began their relationship dramatically, as Chyna posted a now-deleted photo that featured the reality star cuddling up with an unidentifiable man’s tattoo-clad arm to her Instagram in January 2016.

10 weeks later, the pair announced their engagement — and gave fans a look at Chyna’s 7 carat diamond engagement ring.

Welcoming Baby Dream

One month after the pair announced their engagement, they revealed they were expecting their first child together.

The pair welcomed their daughter Dream Renée on Nov. 10.

Instagram Accusations Fly

A month after the birth of their child, the couple, who had long been plagued with split rumors, began to make their relationship issues very public.

The drama started after Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked, with the anonymous hacker claiming she had left Kardashian and that they were going to “expose” her for how she was using Kardashian while allegedly cheating on him with other men.

Chyna later confirmed that the conversations were true, and even implied that Kardashian was involved in her “hack.”

After sharing screenshots of the conversations, the hacker pointed followers to Kardashian’s Snapchat, where he shared videos of himself appearing distressed as he walked through the empty home he used to share with Chyna.

Responding to the Snapchats in an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Chyna announced that she was done with Kardashian. “This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It’s so SAD & PATHETIC how low he’d stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES!” she wrote.

Continuing, she remarked, “I have no longer have time to feed into Robert’s shenanigans I have 2 children & myself to fend for. What hurts the most is watching him do this to me knowing my last situation and promising to never put me through it. Especially after our child is only 1 month.”

In addition to their daughter Dream, Chyna also has a 5-year-old son with ex Tyga.

Chyna Sues Her Ex

In July 2017, after the pair had reconciled and broken up multiple times, things intensified between the Rob and Chyna stars after Kardashian shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about the mother of his child — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

A few days after Rob’s explosive social media rampage, Chyna and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, headed to ABC News, where the reality star revealed she would be taking legal action.

Chyna later sued Kardashian on the grounds of revenge porn.

Fighting for Custody

Kardashian and Chyna battled for custody of their daughter, with a source telling PEOPLE in March 2017, “I expect things to get ugly.”

Thankfully, by September, the exes had agreed to joint custody.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” Bloom told PEOPLE. “Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, off calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

Still, Bloom said “this agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

Chyna Faces Assault Allegations

In Sept. 2017, Rob Kardashian and his sister Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit against Chyna, suing Kardashian’s ex-fiancée for battery, assault and vandalism.

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian claimed that Chyna “became extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol” before trying to strangle him with an iPhone charging cable on Dec. 14, 2016.

The father of one “was able to escape her grasp, however he suffered injuries to his neck” while Chyna “chased after Rob and repeatedly struck him in the head and face,” according to court documents.

After the fight, Kardashian claimed Chyna damaged a television, broke down a door, damaged the walls and destroyed cell phones in the house. Jenner, 20, claimed in the suit that the damages to her house were in excess of $100,000.

Further, the complaint says Chyna “terrorized Kylie by telling her to get tests for sexually transmitted diseases, because Kylie was dating Tyga who was the father of Chyna’s first child, King Cairo” as well as saying she “would threaten to beat up Rob’s sisters and was disrespectful towards Rob’s mother Kris.”

The Stroller Video

After Chyna appeared to have buried the hatched with Kardashian, wishing him a happy birthday in March, the reality star and mom of two was filmed allegedly getting into an argument at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Easter Sunday.

In the video, Chyna is seen grabbing a pink stroller and swinging it around, before appearing to pace angrily and attempt to grab the stroller again.

Neither of her children were in the stroller or appeared in the video.

A Six Flags representative told PEOPLE, “Last evening, a verbal and physical altercation broke out among two visiting groups. Our security department responded immediately and both groups were escorted out of the park. The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Chyna later posted a message to her Instagram story alluding to the incident, suggesting that she acted out in response to a fellow park patron trying to touch one of her kids.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she said. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

She signed the note, “Love, King and Dreams Mommy.”

A rep for Chyna had no comment.