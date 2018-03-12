Blac Chyna Steps Out with Rumored Boyfriend, 18-Year-Old Rapper YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna‘s new romance isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

On Sunday, the model/entrepreneur stepped out hand-in-hand with her rumored boyfriend, an 18-year-old up-and-coming hip hop artist who goes by the monikor YBN Almighty Jay. (The Texas native is best known for his 2017 hit “Chopsticks” and was recently featured on a track by Rich the Kid called “Beware.”)

The duo have been spending plenty of time together lately: Earlier this month, they were seen holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles, just days after getting cozy on a bowling date.

Chyna, 29, was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares a 15-month-old daughter, Dream. She also shares a 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-fiancé Tyga.

Chyna was most recently linked to rapper Mechie, whom she dated last summer. After an oral sex tape of Chyna was leaked on Twitter last month, Mechie publicly claimed he was the other person in the explicit video — but insisted he didn’t release it himself. (He told TMZ the video was shot in July on Chyna’s phone, claiming he never had his own copy and had no idea how it was leaked.)

The tape came months after the mother of two sued Kardashian, 30, on the grounds of revenge porn after he posted numerous nude photos of her on social media in July. Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West were also named in the complaint, with Chyna alleging that influence from the famous family got Rob & Chyna, their E! reality show, axed before a season 2. In his response, Kardashian, denied all of the allegations, according to court documents filed Dec. 27 in the Superior Court of Los Angeles. In January, a judge tentatively granted Kim and Kris’ request to dismiss the suit.

After the oral sex tape was leaked, Chyna’s rep Walter Mosley told PEOPLE that the model/entrepreneur is trying to stay positive.

“It’s tough, she’s upset,” he said. “This is some sick man, I’m sure, who thought this would be funny or cool. It’s going to take a while to get to the bottom of it. She’s trying to be in good spirits. She’s focused on running the business. But we’re tired of it.”