Blac Chyna Is 'Upset' Over Leaked Sex Tape as Her Lawyer Insists 'Revenge Porn' Is 'Not a Joke'

Hours after a sex tape featuring Blac Chyna was leaked online, her lawyer Lisa Bloom jumped to her defense on Twitter.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” Bloom tweeted. “It’s also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It’s not a joke.”

Though Bloom didn’t specifically name Chyna, the tweet came while the footage was trending on social media.

Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse.

It's also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual.

Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn.

It's not a joke. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 19, 2018

The video showing Chyna — born Angela Renée White — engaging in oral sex with an unidentified man was posted by an anonymous Twitter user on Monday morning. The man in the video is not seen, only heard, but Chyna’s face is visible.

“Whether a woman knows she’s being recorded is not the issue,” Bloom continued on Twitter in response to a user who claimed it seemed both participants in the video knew they were being recorded. “Whether she consented to posting is. Our bodies, our choice, each and every time.”

Whether a woman knows she's being recorded is not the issue. Whether she consented to posting is.

Our bodies, our choice, each and every time. https://t.co/4mhradQk4c — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 19, 2018

Lisa Bloom (left) and Blac Chyna in July Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Chyna’s rep Walter Mosley agrees, telling PEOPLE that it’s “just another attack against a woman.”

“There’s not enough information right now to even know what happened,” he says. “An anonymous source posted a tape — could be from an ex-boyfriend, or stolen, someone texting it to someone else. It’s upsetting and troubling. After that Rob thing, she’s become a big target. It’s a sad time.”

The mother of two, 29, sued her ex Rob Kardashian on the grounds of revenge porn last year after he posted numerous nude photos of her on social media in July. (The former couple shares 15-month-old daughter Dream.)

Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West were also named in the complaint, with Chyna alleging that influence from the famous family got Rob & Chyna, their E! reality show, axed before a season 2. In his response, Rob, 30, denied all of the allegations, according to court documents filed Dec. 27 in the Superior Court of Los Angeles. Last month, a judge tentatively granted Kim and Kris’ request to dismiss the suit.

RELATED VIDEO: Is Blac Chyna Taking a Jab at Rob Kardashian in This Raunchy New Music Video?

No member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has commented publicly on the leaked sex tape. Chyna’s rep Mosley says the star is surrounding herself with friends.

“It’s tough, she’s upset,” he says. “This is some sick man, I’m sure, who thought this would be funny or cool. It’s going to take a while to get to the bottom of it. She’s trying to be in good spirits. She’s focused on running the business. But we’re tired of it.”

Mosley says his next step is to “figure out what can be done,” adding that Twitter “still hasn’t taken [the video] down.”

“This is a job for the police,” he asserts. “Years ago, this would have been a big deal. But now it’s not really something new, especially since her ex just posted something similar a few months ago. But it’s still unfortunate.”