Blac Chyna Rings in the New Year with Rob Kardashian — but Hits the Tanning Bed First

It was a happy New Year’s Eve for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, who spent the evening celebrating together just days after he was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency caused by complications with his diabetes. But before the couple could ring in 2017, Chyna needed to hit the tanning bed!

Sharing her day on social media, the 28-year-old mother of two worked on her tan on Saturday, showing off her legs as she lay under the lights.

She labelled the pic “2017!” on Snapchat, adding a simple caption on Instagram of “Blac Chyna.”

Blac Chyna 💕 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:12pm PST

Afterwards, Chyna got cuddly with her 4-year-old son King Cairo, sharing some smooches with the little boy. He got restless soon thereafter, tangling himself up in her dress in an adorably playful game.

Then it was time for the celebrations! Dressed in a cream halter dress, Chyna showed off her look in a series of car videos.

She accessorized her look with a stunning set of drop-diamond earrings, pink lipstick, and a long blond wig — with blunt bangs perfectly shaping her face.

A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:39pm PST

Kardashian, 29, was by her side soon thereafter — cheering along with Chyna as the clock struck midnight. Champagne classes in their hands and a plate of strawberries in front of them, the couple were all smiles as 2017 began.

Happy New Years woohoo ! Hope y'all have a great New Years and be safe ! Ciaooooo A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:36pm PST

“Happy New Years woohoo!” Kardashian captioned an Instagram video of the two as they played around with Snapchat’s New Year’s Eve filter. “Hope y’all have a great New Years and be safe! Ciaooooo.”

Chyna posted a similar video to her social sites, captioning it on Instagram, “Happy New Years 2017 🎉 from @robkardashian and I!”

Happy New Years 2017 🎉 from @robkardashian and I! A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:29pm PST

It’s been a tough 2016 for the couple — filled with highs and lows.

They took their relationship public in January 2016, and got engaged just 10 weeks later. In May, they announced they were expecting — and in just 7 weeks ago, their first child together, Dream Kardashian, was born.

But there’s been turmoil along the way — much of it captured on their E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, and on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

There were tensions within the Kardashian family. Chyna also used to be very close with Kim Kardashian West, but the two grew apart. Chyna’s ex (and King Cairo’s dad) is rapper Tyga — who is now is dating Kylie Jenner.

Then there were the battles between Chyna and Kardashian, mainly over fears he was texting other women. In an effort to keep her fiancé loyal, Chyna went ahead and posted Kardashian’s phone number on Twitter. “To ensure your man is not texting no bitches just tweet his number out! How’s that feel Rob?” she said on Snapchat.

Things took a turn for the worse before Christmas when a fight nearly ended their engagement. Chyna moved out of their shared home with their newborn in tow — not much of a surprise as the two had spent some time living separately following Dream’s birth. Chyna’s Instagram was allegedly hacked around that time and she claimed in a since-deleted post that Kardashian was behind the hack.

But they reconciled before Christmas, showing off their holiday decorations in snapped videos of their ornament-laden Christmas tree. And Chyna was also by Kardashian’s side as he was rushed to the hospital.