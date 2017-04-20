Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Step Out for Romantic Date in L.A.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have fans scratching their heads yet again.

The on-again, off-again couple was spotted out to dinner on Thursday at pan-asian Tao in Los Angeles — just two months after news broke that they had called it quits.

Chyna, 28, sported white pants, a white top and matching shoes along with a denim jacket and long, purple hair during the outing. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Kardashian was all smiles in a hooded sweatshirt, pants and a hat.

PEOPLE confirmed in February that the reality stars had broken up and called off their wedding, noting that their most recent split was “less dramatic.”

Rob, 29, proposed to Chyna, 28, in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, in November.

In the weeks after news of the split broke, Chyna took to Kardashian’s birthday party and the two even shared some major PDA on Snapchat.

An insider later told PEOPLE that it was Kardashian’s insecurities that fueled the split.

“Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues,” the source, who knows both Chyna and Kardashian, said.

“He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”

The source added then that Chyna and Kardashian are living separately and “she’s keeping Rob at arm’s length, both from the baby and from her.”

However, in an interview last month, Chyna told Cosmopolitan South Africa that she’s “in it for the long haul.”

She added: “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.”