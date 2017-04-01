Back On? Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Show Major PDA on Snapchat

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have fans scratching their heads yet again.

Chyna, 28, uploaded a series of sultry Snapchat videos, with one showing Kardashian giving her a kiss — just weeks after news broke that they had called it quits.

On Saturday — which it’s worth noting is also April Fools’ Day — Chyna was all smiles as she cuddled up to Kardashian, 30. The two hugged, and Chyna sat on Kardashian’s lap before asking him for a kiss.

The new father planted a smooch on Chyna’s cheek, and Chyna gave a sweet smirk.

Kardashian also shared videos on his Snapchat, showing Chyna laying over his chest while he nuzzles her neck.

“You guys don’t even know,” Chyna says in the video. “Rob is ratchet as f—.”

In February, a source told PEOPLE that the pair’s “wedding plans are off.”

“They split a while ago,” the source added. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

The on-again, off-again pair are parents to 4-month-old Dream Renée.

The Snaps come just a few weeks after an insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian is seeking dual custody of the little girl, but “Blac Chyna is giving pushback.”

“They are still figuring things out but she will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” the source added.

Chyna and Kardashian reunited for his 30th birthday on March 17 at the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Westlake Village, with a source telling PEOPLE then that Chyna was “civil” at the bash.

The stars first split in March 2016, beginning a series of short-lived breakups. Kardashian proposed to Chyna in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child.

However, the relationship took a turn for the worst just before Christmas when a fight nearly ended their engagement.