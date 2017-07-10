Blac Chyna Returned Luxury Cars & Jewelry to Rob Kardashian After Online Rampage: 'I'm Not Gonna Let Him Buy Me'

Blac Chyna is letting go of her past.

On Monday, the 29-year-old reality TV star opened up about returning jewelry and luxury cars to her ex fiancé, Rob Kardashian, after he publicly boasted about purchasing her expensive gifts during his explosive social media rampage last week.

“Once he posted all these things on the Internet, I had my two assistants drive the Ferrari and the Lamborghini, and took all the jewelry back to his house. Actually, to his [mother Kris Jenner’s] house, and had it dropped off,” Chyna said in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, which was first reported by Page Six.

“And I also gave him back his wedding ring,” she said. “Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty.”

Kardashian, 30, posted explicit photos of Chyna and claimed he “bought her 250K of jewelry” in one of the posts. “I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls … That Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself.”

Last week, Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom announced their intention to secure restraining orders against Kardashian after his social media rant, in which he took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly post graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex, in which he accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, sharing three nude photos of her before his Instagram page was shut down.

On Monday, Chyna appeared at Los Angeles Superior Court with Bloom, her rep and Bloom’s co-counsel Walter Mosley, and a small group of friends. She was granted temporary restraining orders against Kardashian. (Kardashian’s family members were not in attendance in court on Monday.)

“I am in fear of this angry, volatile, vindictive man, who has physically attacked me and tried to humiliate me so publicly,” Chyna said in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. “I am embarrassed by his posts. I ask for orders of protection so that I can live my life in peace and free of fear of him.”

In an interview with ABC News that aired partly on Good Morning America on Monday, Chyna (née Angela White) said she was “devastated” by Kardashian’s actions.

“How could somebody post these pictures of me?” she said. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”

“He doesn’t respect me,” she added. “So if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Though Kardashian has been officially silent since the tweet spree, a source close to Kardashian’s famous family told PEOPLE last week that the reality stars are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source. “At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”