Blac Chyna Says She Wasn’t Scared to Leave Baby Dream for First Big Night Out Since Giving Birth

Not long after the clock struck midnight on Sunday, Blac Chyna strolled into 1 OAK nightclub in Las Vegas, marking her first night out since she gave birth to her second child, Dream Kardashian.

“I’ve been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I’m ready to hang out,” she said, saying new moms, like herself, “need” a night out.

While her < href=”http://people.com/tv/blac-chyna-rob-kardashian-new-years-eve/”>fiancé Rob Kardashian stayed in Los Angeles with their nearly 2-month-old baby daughter, Chyna let loose inside 1 OAK, a favorite of Kardashian family members.

“It’s not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I’m not that far,” she told PEOPLE. “If I was in Paris of New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.”

Not long after entering the Las Vegas hotspot, though, Chyna ended up seeing her newborn daughter after cocktail waitresses brought out oversized faces of herself, her fiancé and their baby to her VIP table. Chyna, delighted by the over-the-top display, could be seen laughing and taking pictures of the presentation with her iPhone.

Donning a form-fitting cocktail dress, the Rob & Chyna star looked fit, embracing her first official night out since giving birth on Nov. 10.

‘”I’m just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out,” she said of her post-baby workout regimen. “And I just started hiking with Rob so we’re back on our health tip, and I’m drinking a ton of water.”

While hanging with friends inside the club, including 1 OAK owner Eli Pacino, Chyna didn’t appear to be drinking alcohol, choosing instead to let her crew imbibe while she sang along to songs being played by DJ Gusto.

While reality TV camera crews weren’t trailing Chyna during the appearance, she divulged a little bit what’s ahead on season 2 of the her reality show, which was recently renewed by E!.

“Building our brand, building our relationship and just becoming better people,” she said, adding they were “eating healthy and just focusing on what’s important.”

It’s hard to imagine anything more important the their daughter right now.