Blac Chyna Steps Out Amid Legal Battle with Rob Kardashian Over Nude Photo Scandal

Blac Chyna was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, the same day she filed a lawsuit against Rob Kardashian and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

The 29-year-old reality star hit up Saks Fifth Avenue with a female friend during the sunny day while wearing head-to-toe black and white athletic wear — including a brimmed hoodie, sheer leggings and classic Adidas sneakers.

She accessorized her look with sparkly sunglasses, a black beanie and a $2,995 Dolce & Gabbana iguana-leather box bag adorned with gold studs and crystals. The purse is designed to look like notebook paper a printed with “All I need is love and Wi-Fi” on one side and “Queen” on the other.

In Tuesday’s filing obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna claims she has suffered “significant damages” since her ex-fiancé’s explosive social media rampage July 5, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about the mother of his child — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

According to the lawsuit, Chyna (born Angela White) alleges the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — are what got Rob & Chyna, her E! reality show with 30-year-old Kardashian, axed before a season 2. (E! is not commenting.)

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,” the complaint states. “In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season.”

She names Rob, his mom Kris Jenner and his sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in the complaint and asks for unspecified damages.

“Rob Kardashian and his powerful, vindictive family have done enough damage to Ms. White’s career and professional reputation, which she singlehandedly built from scratch—without the help of a famous last name. This lawsuit seeks to hold them accountable,” the lawsuit states.

Chyna also accuses Rob of physical abuse, saying when she tried to call Tyga — Kylie’s ex and the father of Chyna’s 5-year-old son King Cairo — Rob “immediately grabbed the phone from her hand and violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees.”

She says she called King’s nanny, who took the boy away, and locked herself in her bedroom.

“However, Rob Kardashian lost all control and tore the hinges off of Ms. White’s bedroom door,” according to the suit. “Ms. White then retreated to the bathroom, hid in the bathroom closet, and locked the door.”

She says she recorded Rob yelling and ransacking her closet. The complaint states, “Ms. White suffered pain and difficulty walking for days following the domestic dispute as a result of Rob Kardashian violently knocking her to the ground.”

After Kardashian’s social media attack in July, Chyna and her legal team accused the reality star of violating California’s revenge porn laws, claiming in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times. A judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against him.

Kardashian’s actions also launched a two-month-long custody war over the former couple’s 10-month-old daughter Dream Renée. The two agreed to joint custody on Sept. 15, PEOPLE confirmed — though at the time, Bloom said the decision “does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” Bloom said. “Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, off calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian, who has been lying extremely lowsince the scandal, is focusing his energy on Dream.

“Rob is okay,” the source said. “Rob and Chyna have other issues they need to figure out, but this is a good start. Ultimately, he mostly cared about hashing out a custody agreement for Dream. He loves his baby girl and she is his focus.”

In September, Rob and Kylie sued Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism, claiming she attempted to choke Rob with an iPhone cord during an intense fight at Kylie’s house last December.