Blac Chyna Loses Endorsement Deal with Stroller Company After Six Flags Outburst

Blac Chyna’s stoller-swinging outburst may have cost her big bucks.

Momiie, the company that makes the pink plastic car-shaped stroller the 29-year-old Rob & Chyna star was seen using as a potential weapon during an an alleged public altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain, tells TMZ that they’ve killed a deal they had with Chyna to serve as a brand ambassador for the product.

“[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children,” a spokesperson for the company told TMZ.

TMZ reports that Chyna was eventually meant to be launching her own line with the company. Sources claim the Six Flags incident was the “final nail in the coffin” for the company, who had allegedly “already grown uneasy with Chyna’s behavioral issues” and the impact it would have on their brand.

On Easter Sunday, a video surfaced of Chyna’s headline-making brawl. She was seen grabbing the Momiie stroller and swinging it around wildly.

The mother of two shares a 16-month-old daughter, Dream, with ex Rob Kardashian, and a 5-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex Tyga. Neither of her children were in the stroller at the time or appeared in the video.

After the video surfaced, Chyna posted a message alluding to the incident on her Instagram story, suggesting that she acted out in response to a fellow park patron trying to touch one of her kids. A representative for Six Flags confirmed a “verbal and physical” altercation had occurred and that both perpetrators were removed from the park.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she said. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.”

Kardashian later shared video of Chyna’s skirmish to his own Instagram account, with the caption, “just gonna leave this here.”

Sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tell PEOPLE he isn’t very pleased with his ex-fiancée.

“Rob got very angry when he heard what happened at Six Flags,” a source said Tuesday. “He’s definitely worried about Dream when he’s not with her. He knows who Chyna is and he doesn’t like her behavior around Dream.”

According to the insider, Kardashian, 31, is “happy” that the incident was captured on camera, as he most likely wouldn’t have found out about it otherwise. “What concerns him, though, is all the stuff that he suspects is going on, but can’t confirm,” the source said.

But a rep for Chyna told PEOPLE, “Neither my office nor [attorney] Lisa Bloom’s office have received any correspondences from Rob’s attorneys suggesting that there should be a change in custody, however, I will say I’ve never seen an instance where custody was changed because a mother or even a father is doing everything in their power to protect the safety of their child and keep their child out of harms way.”

The source also noted that Kardashian “thinks Chyna is wrong to bring new boyfriends around Dream.” She’s currently dating an 18-year-old hip hop artist who goes by the moniker YBN Almighty Jay.

“Rob can’t stand it and will try to have things changed by the court,” said the insider.

After a contentious back-and-forth, the couple agreed to share joint custody of Dream in September.