Blac Chyna Is 'Happy' and Filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians amid Custody Drama over Baby Dream, Says Source

Blac Chyna‘s romance with Rob Kardashian may be over, but the reality star is happy and keeping busy with her business ventures.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Chyna, 28, and Kardashian, 30, called off their engagement and broke up after being together for a year, which was filled with lots of ups and downs, including the birth of their daughter Dream Renée in November.

Although a second season of their E! reality show Rob & Chyna — which reportedly premiered with over 2 million viewers before settling at a season average closer to 1 million — was picked up in December, production is currently at a stand still.

“We haven’t gone into production of the second season yet. It hasn’t been determined how we’re moving forward,” a source close to Chyna and Kardashian tells PEOPLE.

But although the series is not currently filming, the source says, “A lot would have to be undone for it not to still be on.”

Since the couple’s breakup in February, the duo has been splitting their time caring for Dream, as well as focusing on bettering themselves, including filming KUWTK, hitting the gym and getting into shape.

“She’s great. She’s just working. There’s a lot of opportunities out there and she’s growing,” the source says about Chyna. “There’s a little extra on her plate now with Dream, but it isn’t as life changing as when she had King.”

The source adds: “Her business is booming and she says she’s happy. She’s been filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Dream is on it and she’s in some of those scenes.”

Though a second source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian is preparing for a custody battle with Chyna and “expects things to get ugly” as she “wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations,” Chyna put their differences aside and wished her former fiancé a happy 30th birthday on Friday.

“Happy birthday @robkardashian,” she captioned a smiling photo of the two from happier times.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!