Blac Chyna is preparing to file restraining orders against ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, but she’s not letting the drama of his explicit social media tirade keep her down.

“She’s handling it fine,” Chyna’s hairstylist and pal Kellon Deryck tells PEOPLE. “She’s just focused on herself and providing for her family. She’s focused on working on her Lashed company and catapulting it to the next level.”

Deryck — who has an Atlanta salon and will soon be opening a Los Angeles location — is a longtime collaborator with Chyna and spent all of Thursday with her as she prepared for a magazine photo shoot.

Deryck says the mood at Chyna’s home was jovial despite the fact Kardashian had spent the previous day posting graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna, in which he accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, and shared three alleged nude photos of her.

In fact, Deryck and Chyna decided it was the perfect day to debut her new “unicorn” wig, which was inspired by her multi-colored Chanel purse.

“I made it a few months ago and it was just sitting there and we decided it was the right day to wear something fun and vibrant like that,” he says. “It just made sense with everything that was going on.”

On Friday, high-powered civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom announced that she is now legally representing Chyna and is seeking restraining orders against Kardashian on behalf of her client.

“I represent Blac Chyna,” Bloom tweeted Friday. “I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.”

Chyna’s rep and Bloom’s co-counsel Walter Mosley also told PEOPLE, “Lisa Bloom is the best in the business and has the right sensitivities and skill set to handle this delicate and complex matter. She’s a warrior for women’s rights and that’s the type of lawyer we need right now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Blac Chyna Implies Rob Kardashian Hacked Her Instagram Account

Kardashian and Chyna’s roller coaster relationship began in January 2016, when the two went public with their romance. They got engaged just months later, in April. In May, the two announced they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Dream, last November, and by February, PEOPLE confirmed the two had called off their engagement.

Since Kardashian publicly put Chyna on blast Wednesday, his Instagram page was subsequently shut down and he has not responded to PEOPLE’s repeated requests for comment. Chyna initially responded to the messages in a Snapchat post, alleging that Kardashian hit her. The Snapchat was later taken down.

Although Kardashian’s famous family has not made any public comments about the situation, a source told PEOPLE that Kris Jenner and her daughters are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source, who noted that the family is focusing on Dream. “At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”