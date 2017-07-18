Blac Chyna Puts Rob Kardashian Drama on Hold to Flaunt Her Curves in Skimpy Two-Piece Outfit

Blac Chyna isn’t letting her legal drama with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian keep her from having a good time.

The reality star, 29, stepped out Monday night to host an event at Ace Of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood.

Chyna wore a bedazzled two-piece ensemble that showed off her slim waist and a hint of skin on the midriff. After recently sporting a rainbow wig and a wavy blonde bob, she wore her hair in a chic lime-hued lob.

Inside the club, she gave fans a head-to-toe look at her outfit, taking a Snapchat video to show off the night’s look.

The outing comes after Kardashian’s social media rampage against Chyna on July 5, during which he repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about her on Twitter and Instagram and accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

In response, Chyna retained high-powered civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom (Walter Mosley is co-counsel) and was granted a set of restraining orders against Kardashian — he was ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 ft. away from his ex and is banned from posting personal photos or information about her and her children (King Cairo, 4, with ex Tyga and their shared daughter Dream Renée, 8 months).

In an interview with ABC News that aired partly on Good Morning America earlier this month, Chyna said she was “devastated” by Kardashian’s actions.

“How could somebody post these pictures of me?” she said. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”

“He doesn’t respect me,” she added. “So if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Though Kardashian, 30, has been mum since the tweet spree, a source close to Kardashian’s famous family told PEOPLE last week that the reality stars are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source. “At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”